In the first leg of the playoffs, the Viola won 4-0 at Sporting. Portuguese in 10 from the 55′ for the red headed to Tormena. I’ll be back in 7 days at the Franchi

Fiorentina pocketed a very large slice of round of 16 in the Conference League by dominating the first leg match (4-0) at Sporting Braga. In the added time of the first half Jovic's lead goal, which legitimizes 45 'led by Viola, almost always in control of the match but up to there unable to beat Matheus with a couple of thrills from Terracciano. The red light aimed at Tormena in the 55th minute for a foul on a Serbian then paves the way for the Italian team, who scored again with Jovic in the 60th minute. As soon as he entered, in the 79th minute Cabral scored three of a kind with a masterpiece goal: stop, sombrero and shot in the seven. And then he concedes an encore in the 90th minute with an assist from Ikoné. The return in a week at the Franchi.

Jovic takes care of it — Little public in the stands of the spectacular Portuguese stadium, the 1600 away Viola fans make themselves heard. The Italian lines up the trident formed by Jovic, Saponara and Gonzalez. And it is precisely the Serbian after 2′ who engages Matheus with a beautiful half bicycle kick in the area that the goalkeeper instinctively rejects. After a tired phase, Fiorentina sees itself again in the opposing area but Nico Gonzalez first and Bonaventura then see the conclusions rejected by the home defense. On the developments it is then Mandragora who touches the crossbar with a beautiful conclusion from outside. In the 23rd minute Matheus made a mistake, but Saponara slipped and was unable to take advantage of the great opportunity. Viola grows but Jovic's header is too central, with the goalkeeper blocking easily. The first Portuguese chance also arrives, with Niakaté's close goring instinctively rejected by Terracciano, who is pardoned a moment later by Ruiz, who puts out from a pitch after a lucky rebound. In stoppage time (46′) the Viola took the lead: Biraghi's cross, Jovic anticipated his marker and headed past Matheus.

cabral unleashed — Venuti's yellow card after 4′ for a high arm costs him his return, given the warning. In the 54th minute Braga in ten: first the referee warns Tormena for a hard-footed attempt on Jovic, but the Var calls back from Cerro Grande and the card turns red. Jorge was forced to run for cover: Oliveira, central defender, took the place of midfielder Racic. But the Viola doubling is a matter of minutes: Saponara's diagonal on which Jovic pounces who just has to push the ball into the net for the brace that already mortgages the passage to the round of 16. The Italian didn't want to risk restoring numerical parity and in the 68th minute removed Venuti's yellow card by inserting Dodo. For the final quarter of an hour the star performer Jovic gives way to Cabral. Who ends the match after 4′: he receives the ball in the area with his back to goal, stop, sombrero on the defender and volleyed around in the seven. A masterpiece. But it didn't end there: in the 89th minute it was he again who signed the poker, putting Matheus on an assist from Ikoné, giving Fiorentina a good slice of the round of 16.

February 16 – 8.45pm

