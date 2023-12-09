A couple from Ede has been found guilty of welfare fraud because they concealed from the municipality for fifteen years that the man also worked in the restaurant of his two sons. The two sons and a daughter were acquitted by the Arnhem court of involvement in the fraud.
Nicolai Schewe
