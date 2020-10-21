92 – Joventut Badalona (24 + 21 + 28 + 19): Bassas (8), Ribas (13), López-Arostegui (13), Morgan (11), Tomic (14) -starting team-, Brodziansky (15), Parra (2), Dimitrijevic (14), Ventura (2 ), Birgander (-) and Zagars (-):

78 – Umana Reyer Venice (26 + 19 + 20 + 13): Casarin (2), Bramos (12), Stone (2), Daye (8), Vidmar (9) -starting team-, Tonut (13), De Nicolao (13), Watt (12), Chapell (5) , Mazzola (2) and Cerella (-).

Referees: Bissang (France), Clivaz (Switzerland) and Celik (Turkey). They eliminated by five personal fouls the players of Umana Reyer Venecia Watt (min. 36), Vidmar (min. 37), De Nicolao (min. 38) and Daye (min. 39).

Incidents: match corresponding to the fourth day of group A of the European Championship played at the Palau Olímpic de Badalona before 1,258 spectators.