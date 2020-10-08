77. JL Bourg en Bresse (21 + 17 + 13 + 26): Wright (9), Andjusic (18), Scrubb (15), Peacock (5), Omic (6) -starting team-, Allen (7), Courby (6), Asceric (2), Pelos (9) and Daval-Braquet (-).

84. Joventut Badalona (17 + 25 + 27 + 15): Bassas (-), Ribas (16), Ventura (3), Brodziansky (14), Tomic (18) -starting team-, Dimitrijevic (9), Morgan (8), Zagars (-), Birgander (12) and Vine (4).

Referees: Zamojski (Poland), Rossi (Italy) and Radojkovic (Croatia). They eliminated by five personnel to Wright (min. 40).

Incidents: match corresponding to the second day of group A of the European Championship played at the Ekinox Pavilion in Bourg in Bresse (France) before 2,670 spectators.