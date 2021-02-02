Joventut let their first opportunity to qualify mathematically for the quarterfinals in Monaco of the Eurocopa when losing (97-82) before an AS Monaco that, in addition, he snatched the first position for the ‘basket average‘.

The Monegasques passed over the Penya in a terrible second part of the green and black, who They did not know how to match the intensity of their rival’s game, which had O’Brien (21 points), Gray (23 points) and Bost (17 points) to their lethal hat trick.

Monaco’s 16 turnovers and 11 offensive rebounds were a drag on Carles Duran’s men, who were again very bad on defense and conceded 51 points in the second half.

Nenad Dimitrijevic (15 points) and Joel Parra (14 points) were the most successful green and black.

The first quarter was a roller coaster. Joventut started with a 0-10, with triples from López-Arostegui and Bassas, and Monaco responded with a 21-4 that put seven up (21-14, min. 8) with Knight and Gray sharing the most points .

Penya finished fourth ahead (22-23) after Dimitrijevic and López-Arostegui added seven consecutive points.

In the second quarter, Joventut extended their lead to five points (26-31, min. 13) with Joel Parra unleashed in attack, but the poor defense against Bost and Grat allowed Monaco to come back on the scoreboard and go to the break one up (46-45).

Joventut began to falter in the third period. He got stuck in attack with five points in the first six minutes and his poor defense gave wings to Monaco, which, led by Bost and Ndoye, went up to 12 points ahead (62-50, min. 26).

With Tomic sitting on the bench for fouls and Pau Ribas far from his best form, Penya was left at the mercy of his rival, with O’Brien intractable in attack.

The green-blacks recovered the lost ground with Morgan accurate in the triple and Parra scoring confidently (71-67, min. 34), but couldn’t find a way to stop Bost and O’Brien and Monaco went up to a maximum difference of thirteen points (83-70, min. 36).

The only thing left for Joventut to save the ‘basket average’ to retain the lead, but the Monegasques continued to take advantage of the green-black defensive irregularity and their errors in the defensive rebound to stretch the advantage to 15 points (90-75, min. 38) that he would maintain until the end of the match.