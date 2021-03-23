The Joventut died on the shore (80-75). He arrived in Bologna ready to be the first team to defeat Virtus in their fiefdom and land a blow in the first round of the Eurocup quarterfinals, but Italian quality showed in the last quarter and decided the match. Those of Carles Durán, who returned to play this round in Europe after 13 years, will no longer have a margin of error in the two remaining games of the series. Next, on Friday at the Palau Olímpic de Badalona (8:45 p.m.), with high spirits for the Catalans after facing the favorite for the title, with level players like Teodosic or Balinelli.

The last quarter was reached with a level 63-63 after a defensive endurance exercise by the green and black, who were ahead on the scoreboard for the previous 30 minutes thanks to their determination on the rebound and an excellent performance from their pitchers Ferran Bassas and López Arostegi, who scored 34 points between them, 24 of them triple. Too much effort to play equally for ten minutes to those who came with their tongues out against an experienced Virtus, who only let the Spaniards score 12 points. Joventut took more rebounds, had a better percentage of success in shots of two and three, but lost.

Joventut took more rebounds, had a better percentage of success in shots of two and three, but lost.

From the overwhelming start to Balinelli’s triples

The beginning was hopeful for the visitors. Until 5:15 left until the end of the first quarter, Djordjevic’s pupils weren’t able to score.. With a 0-6 in favor of an intense Penya in defense, brave, blocking the best pitchers of the Italian team, Markovic converted, what if not, a free kick (they launched 39). With the jar uncovered, the encounter was equaled with frenzied attacks. Joventut found in López Arostegi their best gunner from the line of three, while the Italians were strong in the paint (11-11) although they did not control the rebounds.

Without taking off on the scoreboard, the end of the first quarter was reached with 20-22 and with 14 free throws taken by Virtus. Without success from the line of three, without the veterans Teodosic or Balinelli correct, Joventut defended to the limit and was loaded with personnel, with an arbitration without concessions. A trend that was maintained in the second quarter, when the Italian team, favorites for the title, managed to get ahead for the first time in the match (31-28).

Despite winning 54-61, with the contribution of Tomic and Parra from the inner zone, the green and black were unable to maintain the advantage.

But the green-black team was not intimidated. In those moments of doubt, López Arostegi’s three-pointers entered him, who reached the break with 15 points and helped the Spaniards to come ahead with 41-44 after having achieved an advantage of even six points. The best news for Joventut was his performance, as in the best phases of the season; the worst, that their players began to load up with fouls and that to contain Virtus a Homeric effort was necessary. In total they committed 19 fouls in 20 minutes and the Italians threw up to 29 free throws, a record.

The Virtus remained stuck although it found Balinelli, a lifeguard in the third quarter. He scored three triples when Djordjevic’s were less fluid, who continued to lose the rebound and did not hit his shooting selections. Despite winning 54-61, with the contribution of Tomic and Parra from the inner zone, the green and black were unable to maintain the advantage. Ricci, with a triple (71-68) and Hunter controlling decisive rebounds and scoring from the paint, gave the finishing touch to Joventut. On Friday, the rematch in Badalona. La Penya already knows that it can.