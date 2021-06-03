On Ace we have talked to Xabi López-Arostegui, 24 years old: he is one of the mainstays of Joventut from Badalona and just received the Endesa Award for their performance and for combining values ​​such as attitude, leadership, efficiency, dedication and generosity. A two-meter forward who has exploded in the elite this season and who has become one of the best national players in the ACB. This Thursday night (22:00, Movistar sports) will fight with the Penya, and with an audience in the stands (1,000 spectators), for forcing the third game in the quarterfinal playoff against the Barça