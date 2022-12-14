The journalist and presenter of the program “Frontline”from the radio Young panThiago Pavinatto, was removed from the station this Tuesday (13.Dec.2022) by “improper posture”🇧🇷

During the 2nd program (12.dec), Thiago made several obscene gestures while STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes gave a speech at the inauguration of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In a note sent to Power360a Young pan said that the presenter was removed and warned by the direction of the station “for having contradicted editorial guidelines and for the inappropriate posture during the program”🇧🇷

On Instagram, Pavinatto made a live broadcast to talk about the episode. He said that “obscene” was Moraes’ speech and that “make those faces and mouths” it did him good.

“Obscene for me is treating it as if it were a crime, a mockery, humor”🇧🇷 completed🇧🇷

After removal, Augusto Nunes leaves “Jovem Pan”

Here are some frames of Pavinatto’s reactions during Moraes’ speech:



Playback/YouTube journalist chews pen



Playback/YouTube Pavinatto makes a face



Playback/YouTube Presenter of Jovem Pan makes a hand gesture