After the terrible fall on his bike and the fractures of his collarbone and femur, Jovanotti underwent an operation: how is he now

With a story on his Instagram profile, Young people he warns all his fans of the success of the operation he had to undergo after the bad bike accident in which he was involved. “Your affection is a wonderful painkiller“, writes the artist to thank all those who are close to him at this moment.

A very ugly one mishap that’s what happened last weekend to Lorenzo Cherubini, better known as Jovanotti.

The singer and performer from Romagna was on vacation in Santo Domingo and while he was taking a bike ride, he had a very bad accident.

It was Lorenzo himself who told it practically live, who by recording a video immediately after the fall explained that he had not seen a speed bump and being knocked down.

A excruciating pain the one accused by Jova, who was immediately rescued by the locals first and then by the doctors.

An aid, he explained, that from the Dominicans was exceptional: “Even a lady came up and brought me a coconut to drink the water that was inside“.

In a new video, this time recorded inside the hospital, Lorenzo then explained that the X-rays had highlighted a fracture in the clavicle and three more at the head of the femur. Injuries for which you would have had to undergo surgery.

How Jovanotti’s operation went

Jovanotti had also said that he had sent the plates to his doctor in Romagna and that this had confirmed him need for an intervention. A fairly routine and fortunately simple operation.

The operation was actually completed yesterday, Monday, and it went Very well.

In the evening, Lorenzo returned to social media to update his fans on the news good success intervention and to thank them for the great support they have given them in recent days.

The surgery went well, now very strong pain, but it will pass. Thank you all really. Your affection is a wonderful painkiller. Thank you!!!

Now we await news about his recovery and al return to Italy of the artist, which should occur in the next few days.