“I gave up my crutches a few days ago. I’ve hung them up and I’m doing better.” Jovanotti surprises everyone with an unexpected return to the stage at the Festival of the Sun, organized by the American producer Rick Rubin. The event was held in Casole d’Elsa, near Siena, and saw the Italian singer-songwriter embrace his audience again for the first time after the bicycle accident and the long rehabilitation. And on Instagram, Jovanotti shared all his enthusiasm and gratitude for being back performing: “The solstice is the beginning of a new summer, for me this 2024 was a real beginning in every sense, because I climbed the steps of a small stage with my own legs after so many months. I haven’t recovered everything yet, but the road is good and in a few months of work I can do it, and in any case seeing people makes me jump for joy”.

The Festival of the Sun, in its first edition, was described by Jovanotti as “the smallest Festival in the world, in a large land”. The square of Casole d’Elsa, although small in size, seemed immense in the artist’s eyes: “It is small but yesterday it seemed like the world to me”. And he added: “It was nice to see a microphone in front of my face again and sing about the joy of finding friendly faces in front of me.”

Accompanied on guitar by Adriano Viterbini, Jovanotti gave a performance full of emotion and energy, followed by a tour of the other attractions of the Festival. The Festival of the Sun continues with other surprises, including a performance by one of the best bands in the world, as anticipated by Jovanotti himself: “It’s a Festival of surprises so I can’t tell you who they are, but they’re Canadian”.