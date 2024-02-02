Jovanotti he returned to social media and did so to announce to everyone some excellent news, which came at the end of not very simple months. The Tuscan singer-songwriter published a post on Instagram, explaining that he has been discharged and that he has returned home. The path to full recovery, however, does not end here.

Credit: lorenzojova – Instagram

It can be said that this is the first step towards recovery for Jovanotti, after the very bad fall that saw him protagonist last summer, when following a bike accident in Santo Domingohad suffered serious fractures to his collarbone and, above all, to his femur.

Last January 16, months after the first operation he underwent on Dominican soil, Jovanotti had to go back under the knife. His Italian doctorsHumanitas of Milan have 'put it back in place', as explained by the artist himself, who did not fail to thank them and all those who were close to him.

Credit: lorenzojova – Instagram

In the post with which he announced that he had returned home, Lorenzo gave a recap of what happened and promised to return to making music soon together with all his fans. Here are his words: