With a long post on Instagram, Jovanotti announced his resignation from the hospital: 15 days ago the second operation on his femur
Jovanotti he returned to social media and did so to announce to everyone some excellent news, which came at the end of not very simple months. The Tuscan singer-songwriter published a post on Instagram, explaining that he has been discharged and that he has returned home. The path to full recovery, however, does not end here.
It can be said that this is the first step towards recovery for Jovanotti, after the very bad fall that saw him protagonist last summer, when following a bike accident in Santo Domingohad suffered serious fractures to his collarbone and, above all, to his femur.
Last January 16, months after the first operation he underwent on Dominican soil, Jovanotti had to go back under the knife. His Italian doctorsHumanitas of Milan have 'put it back in place', as explained by the artist himself, who did not fail to thank them and all those who were close to him.
In the post with which he announced that he had returned home, Lorenzo gave a recap of what happened and promised to return to making music soon together with all his fans. Here are his words:
They released me from the hospital and I really want to thank you for the messages I received, they have kept me company these days. It was a long and demanding intervention, which came 6 months after the accident and the first intervention which had not resolved the matter. It went well, Prof Grappiolo and his team readjusted me and put everything back in line. Now I still have the glue fresh and it will take time and physiotherapy to consolidate everything and get back to dancing etc. I am happy and feel good at the thought that every day will be a day towards flowering. At Humanitas in Milan I was looked after with great attention and care by everyone, from the doctors to the fantastic nurses, to the physiotherapists in the orthopedic department. Having @fravaliani with me made everything full of love. I wasn't used to being the one in need of care, this trip makes me learn many things. This message is to thank you for your love and energy and to tell you that I don't know how long it will take before we find ourselves together in the midst of music, but we will meet again and it will be crazy. Thanks and all the way ahead! Hello people!
