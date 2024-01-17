Eight hours of surgery to realign the femur: Jovanotti begins a new stage on the path towards full recovery

Another step towards complete recovery for Jovanotti, even if it will still take a long time. The Tuscan artist, who was injured in a bad bike fall last July, had to undergo a new operation to align his femur. The operation lasted 8 hours, but as the singer-songwriter himself says, it went very well.

Credit: lorenzojova – Instagram

Difficult months those that Jovanotti is experiencing. They have been since last July, when during a holiday in Santo Domingo, he suffered bad fractures to his collarbone and femur following a bad bicycle accident.

Operated for the first time on site, the artist had explained that for a complete recovery would have to wait several months and put a lot of effort into physiotherapy.

Credit: lorenzojova – Instagram

Got back in Italyhowever, he discovered that the first surgery hadn't gone very well.

“The Dominican doctors forgot to align my femur“, said Lorenzo, who then reassured everyone by explaining that his Italian doctors could have fix everything.

Jovanotti's new intervention

To do so, Jovanotti had to undergo another surgerywhich lasted well 8 hours but fortunately, as he himself explains in a long post published on social media, it was perfectly successful. His words:

Credit: Lorenzo Cherubini – Facebook

Today, 6 months after the fall, I underwent surgery to reconstruct the femur which was not aligned correctly and despite all the physiotherapy, the biomechanical problem that had been created did not allow me to walk without crutches and there was no more room for improvement without surgical intervention. Eight hours of surgery and from today, one step at a time, I'll get back on my feet and then back to you.