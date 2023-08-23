Toto Cutugno’s death leaves a huge void in everyone’s heart, especially those who had the honor of spending time with him

Yesterday afternoon Italian music lost one of the greatest interpreters of all time, the maestro Toto Cutugno. The singer-songwriter passed away at the age of 80, after a long struggle with a bad illness. Immediate memory of all the greatest of Italian song. From Albano, who recalled a moving anecdote, to Jovanotti, Laura Pausini, Massimo Ranieri and many, many others.

Environment at 16:00 yesterday, Tuesday 22 August, the great Toto Cutugno is gone forever. He had discovered that he had a bad disease and for years he fought with all his strength.

If his immortal music weren’t enough to explain who he was and who will always be in the hearts of those who loved and appreciated him, there are dozens and dozens of condolence messagesesteem and affection that have come from many friends and colleagues.

Albanoone of the most distressed by the news, also recalled a heartwarming anecdote. TO La Presse he said:

I knew Toto Cutugno very well. A very nice person, funny, with that grumpy face. Great musician, unfortunately in Italy they didn’t understand him as he deserved. Abroad, however, Toto had great success. He was there too at my 70th birthday party in Russia and it was a great success. About 15 years ago he called me, as I was one of the founders of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, to suggest a professor to cure his illness. A serious illness, given that the doctors then told me that he only had 5 months to live. Instead he was great, he lasted 15 years. A true miracle.

Toto Cutugno, a true Italian and a master

The artist’s music has also acted as a guide for many artists who, together with him, have had great success after him. Young people is one of those, for example.

The Tuscan singer-songwriter called him a teacher and a friend “always with a terrific story and a fantastic anecdote to tell when I’ve had the joy of spending time there“. According to Lorenzo, Toto was a real one mine of advice about the craft of songwriting.

Massimo Ranieri, Laura Pausini, Fabio Fazio, the premier Giorgia Meloniare just some of the important personalities of music, entertainment and politics who have tried in words to honor a great artist, a great Italian who has passed away.