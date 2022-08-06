Jova Beach Party, streets in tilt for the mega concert by Jovanotti

Is the party here? Yes but at 42 degrees in the shade on the Adriatic motorway. And it’s not cool because there has never been a story like this! Thanks Jova! After three years of congestion on the A14 at Porto San Giorgio-Grottamare because it took longer to restore a burned tunnel than the entire Morandi bridge collapsed in Genoa, and it took about two hours to travel 20 km (between tunnels and works), today the Jova Beach Party in the same area, at Lido di Fermo, has been added to the ever eternal exodus of the first weekend of the August holidays. And go with the party, on the highway, however, together with the 20 million Italians on the road! Thanks for the idea, even if “the party” was a little hot and crowded.

Thousands of people, whole families with children, the elderly, dogs, cats and football following they were today in cars loaded up to their eyes completely still or proceeding at walking pace between Civitanova Marche and San Benedetto del Tronto, in an attempt to move to the South: 2 and a half hours in a row to cover 50 km. To those who desperately called the traffic police, the police forces were astonished to reply: “In addition to the exodus, the tunnels and the works, there is also a concert by Jovanotti. Many people are moving to reach it. It is a continuous exodus. The queue reaches San Benedetto del Tronto with slowdowns “.

Alternatively there is the National road, one might ask. The Police: “It is also disastrous on the national team because the road is narrow and full of problems”. Traffic is completely blocked. The people in the cars were angry. Maybe she didn’t understand that the “party” already started from the highway. Too bad they didn’t even give free drinks at the toll booth! Now it would be interesting to know who those geniuses of the Jova organization and of the public administration are who thought of doing the concert today, during the exodus and in such a problematic route.

The party / concert will be beautiful and brings a lot of money but who pays the inconvenience?

It is the second date of the tour again at Lido di Fermo, of the mega music festival on the beaches conceived by Jovanotti, Lorenzo Cherubini. Yesterday the first and there were controversies about a possible environmental devastation of the area and the presence of illegal workers in the preparation.

Jovanotti in a video on Instagram intervened as follows: “Last night the news came out that there had been an inspection at the construction site of the Jova Beach Party, while we were mounting, and illegal workers were found. So since it’s a very serious thing, as far as I’m concerned, in the sense that it’s work … it’s not the crap … it’s news that worried me but not alarmed because I have been working with Trident and in particular with Maurizio Salvadori since 1988, and since then we have toured all the big and small types, discos, clubs, bars, stadiums and there has never been a challenge in terms of labor laws, right? (Jovanotti asks Salvadori who is sitting next to him and who replies: Right!)

Jovanotti’s explanation is that the Jova Beach Party it brings such big events into small contexts and sets everything in motion “A local hatred and micro vendettas” in the areas. Eventually this negative news appears, a kind of killer because the news of the agency in question came out late in the evening and there was no time to reply, given the closure of the newspapers. Salvadori intervenes and explains that Trident collaborates with 20 companies that give life to the event. These companies “to find 700 porters who serve at each stage and bring porters … and it is unthinkable that there are illegal workers. There may be some formal infringement “. Always Salvadori: “We were given a fine of 1400 euros because we had not perfectly cordoned off the construction site area, in one part the red and white ribbon was missing, it was probably torn, and we will pay”. Jovanotti: “So it is a parking ban …” Salvadori: “A parking ban and it is the only one that has been made to us”.

Then Salvadori explains that there is not even undeclared work because the companies to which the problem was raised were found to be in compliance and the 17 workers under the headlights are still working today. Finally Jovanotti on the environment: “The Jova Beach Party does not endanger any ecosystem, we do not devastate anything, we not only clean up the beaches but we bring them to a better level than we find them. All the local administrations recognize this. Jova Beach is not a ‘green wash project’ which is a fake word that makes me shit. Jova Beach Party it’s a job well done. You can check it out. My audience has a high awareness of the environment. Keep it up, you econazis that you are nothing else, continue to attract attention using our strength … it’s your business. I say that this is a very well done project that looks to the environment ”.

All beautiful and perfect, we believe in Jovanotti. And then as young people many have worked in Italy in the concert and stage assembly sector and they know that this is the case. But the thousands of motorists who were on the Adriatic today, hoping that for Jovanotti they are not traffic nazi-riders, thank him for his foresight in choosing the date of the event which, more than creating a “local hatred and micro-vendettas “as Jova states, have brought, and we say it quietly,” a total congestion “.

A discordant note, if we can afford the gamble and not be accused of “microvendette”: there are no free drinks at the motorway toll booth!

