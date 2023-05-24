Joustseno’s deceased | The police arrested two men who are suspected of killing the man found in the bakery’s yard

The police suspect a total of four men from Imatra in last week’s killing of Joutseno.

Police arrested two men who are suspected of murder and aggravated robbery in the case of a murdered man found in the bakery’s yard.

In total, the police have four suspects in the case. Two of the suspects were arrested over the weekend.

The District Court of South Karelia imprisoned the second man arrested over the weekend on Tuesday. He is most likely suspected of murder and aggravated robbery. The district court will discuss the incarceration of the other three suspects later this week.

The men suspected of the crime are all from Imatra and born in the 1980s and 1990s. According to the police, the four are not related to each other.

In the year A man from Lappeenranta, born in 1996, was found dead in the yard of a bakery in Joutseno, South Karelia, early Friday morning.

The victim had been subjected to intense violence in the area of ​​the bakery. The act took place the night before Friday between one and half past two.

According to the police, the men have agreed to meet in the bakery’s yard. So at least some have known each other.

Property had also been stolen from the victim. Because of this, the men are also suspected of aggravated robbery.