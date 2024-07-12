A sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet is seemingly in development.

While Journey to the Savage Planet’s original developer Typhoon Studios was shut down back in 2021, it was reformed to become Racoon Logic that same year.

At this time, studio head Reid Schneider said Raccoon plans to “build upon the Journey to the Savage Planet franchise in the future.” And, it now seems that more words on the series’ future are imminent.

Newscast: Does the loss of day one launches make Xbox Game Pass pointless?Watch on YouTube

As reported by mp1stBack in May, the Canadian-based developer filed a trademark for a title called Revenge of The Savage Planet. Additionally, the site spotted a casting call made on the Actors Access websiteconfirming the sequel is being developed under a working title ‘Lodestar’.

“Project LODESTAR (working title) is an indy video game, a follow-up to ‘Journey To The Savage Planet’ by Tycoon/505/Stadia Games,” read the description. “This role is for a short intro talking head video to play at the beginning of the game. The role is for a formally dressed sci-fi spokesperson.”

Mp1st additionally noted the studio had been looking to fill roles for humorous in-game commercials. These roles included:

Slappi Xtreme Smartbot – Kid

Slappi Xtreme Smartbot – Mother

Nu-Grob2 – Testimonials

Smile Syndicate – Job Candidate

Chisler Financial – Infomercial TV Presenter

Eurogamer has asked Racoon Logic for comment on Journey to the Savage Planet’s sequel.









Image credit: Typhoon

As for the original game, which came out in 2020, Eurogamer was rather taken by it. In fact, our Vikki called it “a genuinely fun toybox to explore”.

“Journey to the Savage Planet is stuffed with gentle Portal-esque self-deprecation, often breaking the fourth wall and offering up some of the most impressive, and entertaining, FMV in-game videos and advertisements I’ve ever seen,” she wrote in Eurogamer’s Journey to the Savage Planet review.

If you fancy giving it a go for yourself, Journey to the Savage Planet is currently available on Game Pass.