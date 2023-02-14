Journey to the Savage Planet And available from today also in version PS5 and Xbox Series X|Swith a dedicated “next gen” update for new platforms and a trailer showcasing this updated edition of the game.

The game therefore returns to the scene faithful to the original, with all the contents that were present in the standard edition plus all the patches released following its release and DLC with additional content post-launch.

In addition to these content additions, news also concern the technical aspect of the game.

Journey to the Savage Planet on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has undergone a general visual upgrade with a resolution boost, various boosts in other areas to a 60fps frame-rate on PS5 and Xbox Series X, while on Series S it stays at 30fps.

The game is a particular first-person shooter with action and survival elements, characterized by a particular science fiction setting. As a new recruit of Kindred Aerospace, the 4th interstellar exploration company in the world, our job is to understand if the planet ARY-26 is habitable.

For this reason we have to explore the surface of the planet by getting to know the local flora and fauna, fighting, solving puzzles and trying to go further and further into the alien planet in even rather crazy situations. Read more in our Journey to the Savage Planet review.