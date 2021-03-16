While we already have available the new Games With Gold of the second half of March, through Xbox Wire we have known the New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass for the next fifteen days. But in the company of this great news, we have also learned that Journey to the Savage Planet and 2 other games to leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of March, more specifically on the 31st.
Many of you will like that some of the next titles that we are going to show you leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog for Xbox and PC, but you already know that removing from the First Party titles, the rest of them are only accessible during one season. So, take advantage of these great games before they disappear.
All Xbox Game Pass games
Journey to the Savage Planet – Xbox Game Pass Console
WE WELCOME YOU TO THE PIONEER PROGRAM! Your job at Kindred Aerospace, the 4th Best Space Exploration Company, will be to determine if planet ARY-26 is fit for human life. You may lack the necessary equipment and experience, but nothing happens!
Hyperdot – Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC
HyperDot is a minimal action arcade masterpiece with one rule: dodge everything. Evade enemies and put your skills to the test in more than 100 attempts in campaign mode, beat your friends in multiplayer battles or create custom challenges with the level editor.
Machinarium – Xbox Game Pass PC
Machinarium is the acclaimed indie adventure developed by the creators of Samorost and Botanicula. Help Josef the robot save his girlfriend Berta, kidnapped by the Black Hat Brotherhood.
Leave a Reply