Based on trademark registrations and similar movements, there is a possibility that Journey to the Savage Planet 2 both in development at this time, although clearly there is nothing official about it.

The particular issue to take into account is that the team responsible, Typhoon Studios, was closed in 2021, but its head, Reid Schneider, continued the path with the new Raccoon team. This was also founded to “continue the Journey to the Savage Planet franchise in the future”, a fairly explicit intention in this sense.

As reported by some sources, the Canadian team recently trademarked a mysterious Revenge of the Savage Planet, which could actually be a sequel, or something like that.