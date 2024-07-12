Based on trademark registrations and similar movements, there is a possibility that Journey to the Savage Planet 2 both in development at this time, although clearly there is nothing official about it.
The particular issue to take into account is that the team responsible, Typhoon Studios, was closed in 2021, but its head, Reid Schneider, continued the path with the new Raccoon team. This was also founded to “continue the Journey to the Savage Planet franchise in the future”, a fairly explicit intention in this sense.
As reported by some sources, the Canadian team recently trademarked a mysterious Revenge of the Savage Planet, which could actually be a sequel, or something like that.
The code name Lodestar
According to some clues, the project would be identified by the code name “Lodestar”for which the team is hiring several elements.
In particular, there have been announcements for actors and voice actors wanted to play various characters in this mysterious project.
“Project Lodestar (working title) is an independent video game, sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet from Tycoon/505/Stadia Games” is indeed written in the announcement, very clearly.
“This role is for a short spoken introduction to the game at the beginning of the story. It features a formally dressed narrator in a sci-fi setting.” This is a pretty explicit hint, pending any confirmation from the developers.
Journey to the Savage Planet recently arrived on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
