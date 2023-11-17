We are now all aware of how much, in the world of Dungeons & Dragonsthe planes of existence are now more than consolidated (let’s take the first for example Planescape, released way back in 1994). Over the time Wizards of the Coast greatly expanded the reality of the D&D multiverse by giving players and Masters the ability to travel through them.

In fact, with one of their latest publications we will go ascover a further reality this time part of the ethereal planea reality rich in culture, mystical places and creatures of all sorts, we are talking about Journeys to the Radiant Citadel.

Welcome to the Citadel

The manualin his 224 pages, is a setting for the fifth edition, and will lead players to discover the radiant citadel and all the wonders of which it is composed. In the first part of the manual we will find an exhaustive explanation of this magnificent city, located in a non-specific place on the astral planethe city would appear to be dug directly onto the gigantic fossil of an ancient creature: the Auroral Diamond.

This seemingly indestructible, biblical-sized diamond appears to be a source of energy, capable of enhancing rituals, spells and magical effects. Its perennial light acts as a vivid beacon for all creatures that move in the astral plane.

We could define the Radiant Citadel, like a large central station, connected to the material plane in several places by particularly powerful stones that allow an infallible and safe passage: the gems of concord. This makes this city a great “Tower of Babel”. In fact, in addition to the stable local population, players could encounter all sorts of creatures from the material plane traveling to the citadel for adventures or luck.

Adventuring in the Citadel

The manual, takes the right space to explain life in the Citadel, in order to insert the characters into a more than well-structured political and social context. The adventures in fact, they will offer different gaming styles, they will lead you to interface (especially in the first missions) with the social contexts of the city trying to resolve feuds between families, but you will find each other even exploring old-fashioned dungeonsand you will have to deal with puzzles which will need all your ingenuity to solve. Also be aware that some of these adventures will seem almost senseless, just to add a little chaos and movement to everything.

The adventures they will take the characters from the first to the fourteenth level. They are all structured very well, as only a Wizard mother can do: you will face them intrigues, investigations, NPCs noteworthy and epic battles in each of the adventures you will play.

You can play the proposed adventures as you wish:

Sequential: accompanying players with a logical narrative thread, just as it was intended, giving them time to settle in and create a personal story within the Citadel.

accompanying players with a logical narrative thread, just as it was intended, giving them time to settle in and create a personal story within the Citadel. Non-sequential: you will be able to match the missions with the campaign that our players are already playing: this also allows us to skip, at will, some missions, perhaps the lower level ones.

you will be able to match the missions with the campaign that our players are already playing: this also allows us to skip, at will, some missions, perhaps the lower level ones. Existing campaign: the missions of the compendium can be inserted into an already existing campaign, and shaped to make them match the background of the group.

the missions of the compendium can be inserted into an already existing campaign, and shaped to make them match the background of the group. New campaign: The master could decide to start a new campaign using the radiant citadel, so as to then expand the adventures into a campaign with a broader and more complex plot.

However you want to play the adventures of the Radiant Citadel, you will still find yourself in your hands an immersive experiencewhich will take you on a journey far and wide through very different peoples, continents and cultures.

The compendium, in addition tosetting it’s at 11 new monsters, does not include races, subclasses or backgrounds. This means that it is designed almost exclusively for Dungeon Masters who want to take their players to a different “Tavern” than usual, between one adventure and another.

As usual, Wizard of the Coast also took great care of the entire artistic part of the compendium: Journeys in the Radiant Citadel is a well-made manual, dotted with artwork and images that clearly illustrate what we are reading, it is literally impossible to turn the page without stopping to admire some landscape, some NPC or some map of the game world .

Conclusions

Travel in the Radiant Citadel is a more than good one solution allow a little sparkle in many adventures already started, but it would also be very good for novice players (still having an increasing level of difficulty, with your characters having plenty of time to settle in). The adventures they have the right mix of simplicity and complexity, so as to never bore the players. It was expected that a little more time would be spent in constructing the Lore, as comprehensive as it is: considering the locations described and the various political factions, Maybe a few more dedicated pages would have been appreciatedbut you will still have the opportunity to thicken it yourself, there is certainly no shortage of ideas.