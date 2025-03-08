Journey to the only Spanish town whose name begins with the letter “W”

Surely many citizens know how many municipalities are distributed throughout our geography. More than eight thousand, yes. Exactly 8,132, according to the latest INE data. But how many would you say that they start for one of the letters less used by Spanish, as is the “W”?

The answer is very simple. Only one. Specifically His name is Wamba and if we want to visit it … we will have to move to Valladolid. Because this peculiar name is located in the Valladolid region of the Torozo Montes.

In the town, from which their locals remember that “Bamba” and not “Guamba” are pronounced, logically welcome the one who visits it regardless of the name of the town, in which 295 Wambeños live. The origin of the curious name lies in a former Godo King, named Wamba, who reigned in 672.

A cadaveric treasure

At that time, Wamba He had 140 houses, a palace, cobbled streets, a source and a church. Precisely whoever enters the Temple of Santa María can get a great surprise. And is that the walls are lined with Three thousand skulls.

All these relics are part of one of the two chapels of the Church. And it is said that formerly they reached the roof, reaching the vault. Embedded as a bone tangram helping femurs and oumples, this cadaveric set has been recognized as THE GREATEST OSARS OF SPAIN.

So, either because of the curiosity of saying that of “I have been in Wamba” or for contemplating so many skulls in the same set, the truth is that any grateful traveler will not be indifferent after the visit.