Today we know what the Mayans called sicté as chicle. At that time, it was wrapped in corn leaves to harden it and consumed in religious ceremonies, to quench thirst, to help digestion or to take care of oral hygiene. Any history of chewing gum that we carry out will begin and end in the south of Quintana Roo, where the tall sapodilla trees of the Mayan jungle of Gran Petén are concentrated, from which a resin is extracted that has managed to travel around the world and Let us return to it to try the first and only organic and biodegradable chewing gum, Chicza, marketed for years in Europe. Chicza is a different chewing gum, made from organic natural gum base together with wild and native fruits, herbs and spices. The procedure for extracting gum is basically the same as that used by the ancient Mesoamericans. At the Chicza headquarters, in Chetumal, I meet Manuel Aldrete Terrazas, executive director and connaisseur of the process: “The chiclero is the farmer who extracts the resin. He studies the tree, cuts it down and climbs with a machete. He makes zigzag cuts in the bark, like a fox, so that the sap runs. His ability is admirable.” I ask about the chiclero communities, about their means of subsistence, and Manuel emphasizes that the Mexican jungle is collective. “Within the ejidos [terrenos comunales] There are loggers, beekeepers and resin extractors. Chewing gum has great synergy, there are carbohydrates, fiber, vitamins, sugars. Apart from being a natural product, this gum never hardens. With heat and humidity you soften it, your jaws don’t get tired, in plastic chewing gum you swallow solvents and alcohols.”

I try one with lime flavor. I notice two things: one, I can’t make balloons like those who made those pink ladies of the movie Grease; and two, it doesn’t take long for the lime flavor to go away. “There are no polymers here. With polymers you have chemicals that make the dough behave the way you want it to. The balloon is made by the solvents and industrial alcohols that allow it to inflate. Does the flavor go away quickly? No, what goes away quickly are the sugars and sweeteners. Plastic gums have 40% pure sugar, here only organic flavoring from vegetable extracts, come on, take another one, this is good for tension.”

I think about that scene Friends in which Chandler is locked in an ATM with a model who offers him a piece of gum which he ends up accepting and then spits it out and then, embarrassed by what he has just done, puts it back in his mouth and pretends to choke to get her attention. I also remember Mr. Adams’ chewing gum, which began to be marketed at the end of the 19th century and that anyone who was a child in the eighties will remember because of his brand: Chiclets. “Adams found gum while looking for tires for car wheels… it was already a relic product that came from here. When the Americans went to World War II, a 1944 decree revealed the consumption of natural chewing gum only for the troops. Now there is fentanyl or marijuana, but then, to combat stress, chewing gum was essential,” says Aldrete Terrazas. I still see Cruyff on the touchline and Gloria Fuertes’ Chupilandia, where the stairs were made of sugar, “the balconies were cake, the floor was made of candy and the rooms were made of bubblegum.”