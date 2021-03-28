Scientists have long agreed that the Moon was formed when a protoplanet, called Theia, hit Earth about 4.5 billion years ago. Now, a new theory posits that remnants of this protoplanet linger in layers of rock deep within the earth’s mantle.

For decades seismologists have been intrigued by two spots, which lie beneath West Africa and the Pacific Ocean and straddle about the core like a pair of headphones.

With up to 1,000 kilometers deep and several times wider, “they are the biggest thing in the mantle of the Earth”, indicates Qian Yuan, student of doctorate in Geodynamics in the State University of Arizona (ASU), in the United States, quoted by Science on their website.

Seismic waves from earthquakes decrease abruptly as they pass through these layers, suggesting that are denser and chemically different from the surrounding mantle rock.

The large provinces with low cutting speed (LLSVP)as seismologists call them, they could simply have crystallized deep in the magma ocean primordial of the Earth. Or they could be dense pools of primitive mantle rock that survived impact trauma of the formation of the Moon.

But based on new tests and isotopic models, the expert believes that LLSVPs are the guts of the alien impactor himself. “This crazy idea is at least possible,” says the expert, who presented the hypothesis at the 52nd Lunar and Planetary Science Conference.

Your model suggests that after the collision, Theia’s core would have quickly fused with Earth’s. He also investigated the fate of Theia’s mantle, varying the size and density of the protoplanet to see what conditions would have allowed the material to persist, rather than mix and sink to the base of the mantle.

A massive Theia would also explain the scale of the LLSVPs, which together contain six times more mass than the Moon. If they are aliens, Yuan explains, only an impactor as large as Theia could have released them..

“Just a grave in a planetary graveyard”

But there is more. If the remains of Theia lie deep within the mantle of the Earth, they may not be alone. Seismologists are seeing increasingly small pockets of ultra-dense material in the deep mantle, only a few hundred kilometers wide, often near the edges of LLSVPs.

Maybe it’s the sunken remnants of iron-rich cores from other miniature planets that struck early Earth, details Jennifer Jenkins, a seismologist at Durham University, cited by Science. Theia, in fact, could just be a grave in a planetary graveyard.

The “Big Impact” theory is the most widely accepted to explain the formation of the Moon.

The “Big Impact” theory

This is, so far, the most accepted scientific theory to explain the moon formation. He postulates that our natural satellite originated as a result of a collision between a young Planet Earth and Theia, a protoplanet the size of Mars.

The name of Theia comes from Greek mythology, as Theia (or Tea) was the titan mother of the lunar goddess Selene.

With information from Europa Press.