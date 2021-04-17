The twins of George W. Bush ran the traffic lights to give the secret services a slip when they were partying. One of them, Jenna, was arrested twice for forging her identity card to drink before the legal age. The former president himself was a headache for his father until he gave up alcohol. Patti, Ronald Reagan’s daughter, came to pose for ‘Playboy’ magazine. And Jimmy Carter’s Amy was arrested in the anti-apartheid protests.

Hunter Biden far surpasses any black sheep that has passed through the White House, and not only for having gotten crack, but for telling it with the most sordid details that he has managed to remember to cure us all of horror with his book ‘Beautiful Things’ . His strategy, “inoculate everyone” with his “failures so that there is nothing left to use against his father.” Overall, “no one was going to vote for him or not just because his son was a crack junkie,” he concluded. Hell, even Trump knew!

The formula works, much to the exasperation of the tycoon who tried to turn him into his rival’s Achilles heel. The insidious ‘Where’s Hunter?’ T-shirts They were the best sellers in Trump’s acts and even so he did not manage to make a dent in the candidate or when he brought it up in the middle of the presidential debate. “Your son was discharged from the Navy for using cocaine and he had no job until you became vice president. That’s when he made a fortune in China, Ukraine, Moscow and other places, “he accused.

THE KEY: Early alcoholism. At age 14, he discovered that alcohol disinhibited him and made him feel “whole.” Criminal history. At 18 he had already been arrested twice for possession of cocaine and sentenced to six months

The press gave Biden a truce, because Trump was also exaggerating – he was discharged after testing positive for urine. While he has worked as a legal and financial advisor since graduating from Yale and setting up his own company taking advantage of his father’s last name, it is true that he was never paid better than when the Ukrainian Burisma hired him in 2014 to help her “adjust to the standards Westerners’ for $ 50,000 a month despite having no energy experience. His father was at the time in charge of US policy for Ukraine and was responsible for IMF credits. The conflict of interest is more than obvious.

Hunter himself acknowledges in the book that the only reason some personalities welcomed him when he was an adviser to the World Food Program was “out of respect for my dad.” By now he was oozing so much alcohol that while King Abdullah of Jordan was telling him about the Islamic State’s infiltration of Syrian refugees, all he thought about was the minibar in his room.

He had had his first drink secretly under the table at the age of 8. At 14 he got drunk at a party and discovered that alcohol disinhibited him, took away his insecurities and made him feel “complete”, so he continued to drink “seriously” not only beer but also the bottles he stole from his father . With them, he “filled a void that I didn’t even know I had, a feeling of loss, of not being understood, of not fitting in.”

Pregnant girlfriend



At 18 he had already been arrested twice for possession of cocaine and sentenced to six months of probation. At 23 he had gotten his girlfriend pregnant and, although they could not afford to go to the movies together, he spent what he had in taverns where they gave him a free beer for every three. Over the years, most young people leave that stage behind, but in his case it was not until his third daughter was born and he was earning “more than any other Biden in six generations.” He was 33 years old, “I would stop for a month, I would drink three. I couldn’t control it. The string of fancy detox centers he went through is endless in the book.

It starts with a Bloody Mary on the plane returning from Madrid and ends up sneaking a bottle of vodka every night while watching ‘Game of Thrones’. «The next day you don’t get up to work. You sleep until 9 and when you show up at work you no longer go to the meeting you were late for, but stay at the bar. Add like this to infinity.

Hunter Biden distributes the blame between Obama’s advisers who forced him to leave the lobbyist job with which he supported his train of life, the death of his brother Beau, and his wife, who after two decades of deception and relapses ended the marriage. Curiously, he does not attribute it to having lost his mother and little sister at the age of two in a dramatic traffic accident that he barely remembers.

Alcoholism is only half the book. Divorced in a bachelor apartment, with his father absorbed in government tasks, his brother in the family cemetery, and his three daughters with their mother, Hunter descends into hell, hopelessly lost in a rampant drug rush in the suburbs. of the cities where you will buy crack at night and during the day for four years in a row. Wealthy white with $ 100 bills and gold Rolex, he is easy prey for camels and crooks, inviting his luxury hotels to guarantee supplies in exchange for what they want.

The image of the vice president’s son cooking crack in a bungalow at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, with an unbridled entourage of pimps, whores and drug dealers turning everything upside down and even carrying off towels is grotesque. It is also miraculous that it did not hoard more covers. Trump was only interested in smearing the spotless Obama vice president whom he wanted to associate with nepotism and corruption, but Hunter won the game.

The blackmail of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cost Trump his first impeachment, while he continued to smoke crack “every 15 minutes.” “My son, like many people, has had a drug problem that he is getting over. He has fixed it, he has worked for it and I am proud of him, “Biden defended him in the presidential debate.

By then he couldn’t have been sober for more than a year, according to the calendar he builds in the nearly 300-page nebula smoking Chinese, but his father’s unwavering support is the book’s other constant. The happy ending comes when a 32-year-old South African documentary maker with Uma Thurman airs saves him from himself by marrying him within seven days of meeting him. “Thank you for giving my boy the courage to love again,” the now President told him. But if sobriety requires as much dedication as it claims, the most impulsive of the Bidens will still have plenty of tabloid-hogging opportunities, no matter how much he retired to paint in the hills of Beverly Hill with his new baby.