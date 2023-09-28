Journey to Foundation has one exit date official on PlayStation VR2: The adventure inspired by Isaac Asimov’s Foundation saga will be available in digital format starting October 26, a trailer reveals.
Announced last February, Journey to Foundation will put us in command of Agent Ward, a character gifted with special psychic abilities which allow him to “read” and manipulate other people’s emotions.
These powers were rendered by the developers through the use of haptic sensors of the Sony viewer, which will also communicate a whole series of other gaming situations to us in an engaging way.
Lots of technology
Journey to Foundation will also leverage the eye tracking of PlayStation VR2, which we can use for example to select a dialogue (and then confirm it with a button) or to find secrets within the scenarios, identifying certain hidden objects.
There will also be no shortage of adaptive triggerswhich in the game will give different feedback to each weapon based on the modifications and upgrades made, and motion detection for a series of gestures.
