Journey to Foundation has one exit date official on PlayStation VR2: The adventure inspired by Isaac Asimov’s Foundation saga will be available in digital format starting October 26, a trailer reveals.

Announced last February, Journey to Foundation will put us in command of Agent Ward, a character gifted with special psychic abilities which allow him to “read” and manipulate other people’s emotions.

These powers were rendered by the developers through the use of haptic sensors of the Sony viewer, which will also communicate a whole series of other gaming situations to us in an engaging way.