Francesca Mannocchi

The hills around Bakhmut have changed compared to a few months ago: the front extends up to Chasiv Yar, now deserted and destroyed, the only vehicles along the roads are ambulances and armored vehicles, the Bradleys move nimbly transferring troops to the front line and bringing back the wounded. In front of the field hospital in the area, to which we had access, stretchers covered with blood, sometimes congealed, sometimes fresh, shreds of bloody uniforms, boots that perhaps served someone who no longer needs them, lie on the ground.

04:16