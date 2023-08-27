Lucía de los Ríos knew when she was crossing the southern border of the city of Buenos Aires by the sour smell that the river gave off. Industrial emissions, sewage waste, old trains, more garbage, corpses made up a dense and fetid broth that stagnated in the main channel of the Matanza-Riachuelo basin. “This was the garbage dump of the city of Buenos Aires,” says De los Ríos, aboard a ship that sails there this Thursday. The water no longer stinks and the channel can be crossed. The sanitation of the course began 15 years ago. Some families were relocated and more than 45,000 tons of garbage was removed in 2022 alone, according to records. But it is missing and some organizations are critical of the progress.

The main course of the Matanza-Riachuelo basin runs for almost 70 kilometers and empties into the Río de la Plata. For more than 200 years, tons of waste ended up there. It was, it was said, a reflection of the neglect of the State. In the 1990s, a minister promised that the water would be drinkable “in 1,000 days”, but three decades have passed since then. The area, which crosses 14 municipalities inhabited by almost five million people, is still one of the most environmentally and socially affected in Argentina, and ranks among the most polluted in the world.

The ship advances this Thursday through the channel, an 11-kilometer journey in the lower basin, where the worst conditions are because the population density is high and the degree of urbanization and industrialization is greater. It is also the area closest to the tourist districts of the capital. From there, around 80 boats and 100 cars that were rusting in the background were removed in these years. The river is navigable in this area, but circulation is still not authorized, except in specific cases, because the movement of the boats removes the sediments of the river, which contain heavy metals.

A floating barrier contains debris in the main channel of the Matanza-Riachuelo basin. Enrique Garcia Medina

To the sides, industrial buildings rise, heritage shacks from the 19th century, silos that have already been acquired by real estate developers. Some families that had settled on the banks were relocated to complex rooms like the Orma neighborhood, a few meters away. Others will not be rehoused as planned. This is the case of Villa Inflamable, a settlement that was declared uninhabitable and that the authorities assure will be urbanized. In this neighborhood it is common for the inhabitants to have skin and respiratory diseases due to being exposed to a toxic environment. That’s where it all started.

In 2004, a group of 17 people filed a legal action against the National State, the province and the city of Buenos Aires and 44 companies for the damages caused by the contamination of the basin. The cause took the name of Beatriz Mendoza, a social psychologist who worked in the neighborhood, located on a petrochemical pole in the basin, and who had six times more toluene in her blood than the tolerable limit in a person. Two years later, the Supreme Court ordered the defendants to submit a cleanup plan.

This is how the Matanza-Riachuelo Basin Authority (Acumar) arose, which coordinates the work with the three governments and has organized the navigation in which EL PAÍS participates this Thursday. In 2008, a historic ruling was finally handed down that ordered the sanitation of the area and the creation of a collegiate body to control the implementation of the plan. In 15 years, there have been calls for attention from the Court, urging Acumar to meet the deadlines ordered; political disputes over the relocation of settlements near the river; changes of authorities and the separation of a judge from the case for alleged irregularities in the contracting of works for the sanitation of the basin.

Despite everything, today the scene is far from what it was at the beginning. The water has lost the viscous density of two decades ago and the stench. There are small boats that collect waste daily and there are floating barriers that stop the progress of waste. The cleanup work is completed by collectors –many of them cooperative members– who collect trash from the banks. Acumar calculates that in the last year 3,400 tons of waste were removed from the water –mainly branches, tires and plastics– and more than 23,800 tons from the bed. In addition, the banks of the river are now accessible and in some points different cultural, educational, sports or tourist activities are carried out.

“We are in the first stage, in which we stop contaminating the basin,” warns Daniel Larrache, executive director of Acumar. This Thursday, some birds are seen on the river and the radar of Acumar’s boat shows a few fish. There are also turtles and sometimes herons are seen. On the banks, plant species that accumulate and transform toxic substances have been implanted, and municipal nurseries have also been developed for the production of native species. But the ecosystem is not recovered. The quality of the water, for example, is “regular”, “bad” or “very bad” in 20 of the 35 monitoring stations of the agency.

Larrache acknowledges that “there is a long way to go”, but defends the “path traced”. Specifically, three projects. The first is a system of tunnels that will divert sewage to a treatment plant and, from there, to the Río de la Plata; It is, according to what they say, the largest sanitation project since 1945 and it will be ready by the end of the year. The second is the creation of a pole for the establishment of tanneries in the basin and the third, already completed, is the transfer of a historic agricultural and livestock market to another area. “If we did not carry out these works and if we do not maintain these care and cleaning policies, the basin would never improve,” Larrache points out.

Acumar personnel tour the Riachuelo this Thursday. Enrique Garcia Medina

“The problem is what is not seen”

Civil society organizations, however, are wary. “It is undeniable that there were improvements,” warns Mariano Villares, founder of Sustainability Without Borders. But he adds that “the improvement is not proportional to the time and the amount of money that was allocated.” This year, Acumar has a budget of 20 million pesos (56,000 dollars, at the official exchange rate), to which is added the money allocated by the national and provincial governments and the different municipalities. “It is one of the main environmental causes of the country. If it is not possible to clean up the Riachuelo, what is left for the other causes?” asks Villares.

The collegiate body that controls the sanitation plan issued a statement in July 2022 that warned that “none of the objectives” had been achieved. “The water quality of the Riachuelo has not improved, new clandestine garbage dumps have emerged to this day and the relocated population barely exceeds 30% of the housing solutions agreed upon in 2010,” says the text, which continues: “Industries continue to release polluting substances into water and do not have limits established for their emissions of gases and toxic particles into the atmosphere”.

That is one of the points that most worries Alfredo Alberti, president of the La Boca neighborhood neighborhood association, which is a member of the collegiate body. “The issue in the Riachuelo today is what is not seen,” he warns. “There has been a lot of work done very well in [mitigar] visual pollution, in the makeup of the basin, in what is seen”, says the activist and recalls the years in which the riverbed “was a carpet of garbage and dead dogs”. “Floating material does not exist today, but what makes sick and kills is what goes below,” he says.

According to the agency’s own data, almost half of the industries operating in the area have not adapted their practices to mitigate water, air and soil contamination. The historical trend, says the agency, is “positive” and it has been possible for 56% of establishments to be “environmentally adequate”. The percentage of compliance with this indicator has increased “in nine consecutive quarters,” according to the Acumar yearbook. However, industrial discharges, along with residues, still account for 30% of pollutants – the remaining 70% corresponds to sewage.

Larrache defends the “process.” “Closing would be easy. If it is closed, it does not contaminate more, but it does not give more work either. Companies must be persuaded that their production has to comply with environmental regulations”, says Larrache, who calms “anxiety” with foreign examples: “In other cities in the world, with basins comparable in size and complexity, it has taken many decades: four to London, more than three to Bilbao, it has been more than 20 years for Tieté in Brazil…”. The Riachuelo, he says, has just started a “second stage”: “The basin was the bottom of the city. Now, you begin to see that it is in the process of sanitation. It is missing, but there are things that are evident ”.

The mouth of the Riachuelo in the Río de la Plata, this Thursday. Enrique Garcia Medina

