From: Nadja Zinsmeister

In the United States, a dispute escalated during a flight, and a passenger filmed the incident. Three people were expelled from the plane.

Munich/Trenton – Trouble above the clouds: During a flight between New Jersey and Atlanta, a couple discussed so much with a flight attendant that the argument escalated. And in the end several people had to leave the plane. A passenger filmed the incident and posted it online, where the video went viral with over seven million clicks. The public is fascinated by several scenarios that took place on the flight within the USA.

But first things first: A passenger published several short videos on TikTok, which show an escalating argument in a crowded plane. She explained that a couple had started arguing with a flight attendant about an issue with their seats. Apparently it was too much for the staff. “The pilot did a complete U-turn to evict the couple from the plane,” wrote the TikToker, who observed the conflict up close. Because of the discussion and the subsequent U-turn, the plane was already an hour late, and tempers were heated accordingly. On a flight in Paris, two pilots are said to have recently fought.

Passengers argue during a flight: the pilot makes a U-turn and throws a couple out of the plane

In the course of the conflict, a strange passenger is said to have interfered in the couple’s problem and discussed it without being asked. The female part of the couple burst with it, as can be seen in the video. “Take care of your own problems,” she loudly urges the blond passenger a few rows behind her. “Why do you keep interfering? They’ve been rushing at us the whole time.” Then you see how the airport staff asks the couple to get off and escorts them outside.

But the tense situation was apparently not resolved. The passenger also films how the other passengers are now discussing loudly with each other. An annoyed father turns to the blond woman and says: “You calm down now too. We have children on board. Otherwise you are welcome to leave.” Again and again conflict situations arise during flights. For example, a young woman recently did not want to give up her seating plan for a mother and her son.

Dispute on plane escalates: passengers vote by show of hands and throw a third person out

As a result, several passengers get involved in the conflict and blame each other, until suddenly another man implements the thoughts of the first passenger. “Anyone who would like this woman to leave the plane as well, raise your hand now. I don’t even mean that for fun. Raise your hand if you want lady off the plane.” Lots of people raise their hands. Then you can only see how the woman actually takes her hand luggage and leaves cursing, apparently only a few minutes after the couple.

The incident raised questions, including among other passengers. “I wonder how regular people here can throw others off planes. Where are the police? “Asks a lady in the video on the plane, but she doesn’t get an answer. The flight crew is also covered in the video.

The TikToker herself does not report anything about a police operation on site. According to her own statement, she is with the airline frontier flown, but the information cannot be officially confirmed. In the comments, many users can laugh about the incident. “Can we convert this into a TV series?” Asks a user, for example. “Voting to kick the lady out is like a world tour of total drama,” commented another. (nz)