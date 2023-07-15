Journey | Our family of five enjoys a strange but at best ingenious vacation, where accommodation costs practically nothing

Journalist Viivi Handoli and her family have successfully used free accommodation in numerous European countries. The photo shows his mother Anita Handoli on vacation in Portugal.

Viivi Handolini’s family enjoys vacations, where overnight stays cost practically nothing. Sometimes vacationing has felt like a luxury and sometimes like work.

I and my family have been housekeepers at other people’s corners five times. Three times in Spain, once in Portugal and once in England.

In terms of time, it means almost ten weeks of vacation. This costs practically nothing, unless the trips are taken into account.

Housekeeping vacations have been the best family vacations ever.