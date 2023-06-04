The objective of the report is apparently simple: to follow the track of a tomato, a kiwi and an orange, from the time they are picked in the field until, with their original label, they are sold in a store or on the supermarket shelf. It is also about consigning the progressive increase in price of the product in times of inflation, as it is passed from hand to hand until the final hand of the buyer to take it to his table. Everything apparently simple. Only apparently. Because tomato life is complicated.

And controversial: a repeated question since the price escalation began is who has benefited from it, if anyone has benefited. The response has divided the government partners. Unidas Podemos has accused supermarkets of getting rich thanks to inflation; the socialist ministers of Agriculture, Finance and Economy have replied that the problem is reduced to a matter of costs and supply.

Meanwhile, Juan Acosta, known in the Mazarrón region as Juan Pinilla, heads to his farm. He is 62 years old and has spent his whole life growing, picking, storing, selling and reselling tomatoes. A few years ago, it came to have 60 hectares of various crops that produced 20 million kilos of tomatoes, watermelons and lettuce throughout the year, among others, and to manage a warehouse where they can be sorted by size (by caliber, experts say) and packaged for shipment. direct sales to Carrefour, Ahorramás or Eroski. But all that vanished in 2009, with the crisis. Juan went bankrupt, closed the store (now it’s empty, just a step away from the beach) and sold a good part of his land.

In one of the mesh greenhouses that he still maintains is the tomato from our story. It’s salad, big. Pinilla’s employees have just picked it up. This also seems simple, but it is not. There are days when they collect 1,000 kilos. Another 4,000. There are many imponderables: rain, lack of rain, heat, cold, climate change that upsets everything, pests… Among the last-minute adversities, Pinilla and the other farmers in the region have been facing for several years to a strange virus, known as the Rugoso Virus, which they combat using hygienic measures (cleaning hands, changing clothes, mats at the entrance to the plantations), similar to those of the times of the coronavirus.

Our tomato, once picked and crudely put into boxes, will take one of these two paths: it is auctioned to the highest bidder in the Mazarrón corn exchange or it is sent to a packaging warehouse like the one that, in good times, ran Pinilla. In the first case, a broker, by order of a Mercamadrid or Mercabarna stand, will bid for the required kilos. These kilos will be resold in turn, either in Madrid or Barcelona, ​​to a neighborhood greengrocer. In the second case, the packaging warehouse in Murcia buys the merchandise from Pinilla and resells it—conveniently labeled and enclosed in mesh or cardboard boxes—to a supermarket chain. Pinilla will choose one route or another depending on the price they pay. Sometimes path A will suit you, sometimes path B.

Juan Acosta, known as Juan Pinilla, at his tomato farm near Mazarrón, in Murcia. ALFONSO DURAN (THE COUNTRY)

In general, the prices of the warehouses are agreed weeks before and they move less. At the auction they are closed daily and are more volatile, sometimes reflecting the upward or downward trend of the Alhóndiga de Almería, which opens and closes earlier: a bit like when the brokers of Europe and New York look sideways at the Tokyo Stock Exchange to see where the market is blowing. In any case, the sale price of Pinilla tomatoes —both in one way and another— always oscillates between 0.50 and 0.80 cents per kilo, of which the net benefit for the farmer is around 0 10-0.20 cents per kilo, since you have to deduct the cost of labor for the collectors, water (increasingly expensive and a real problem in Murcia) and fertilizers, among other things. In summary: our Murcian tomato will find intermediaries if it goes to a supermarket chain and it will come across different ones if its final destination is a neighborhood greengrocer.

the adventure of the kiwi

Much further north and west, in the Lousame municipality, in A Coruña, a farmer with a small kiwi plantation, José Pérez Somoza, is waiting for one of these days for the cooperative of which he is a part to inform him of the price of the approximately 2,500 kilos that he collected in autumn. So, one weekend in November, Somoza, helped by his wife, his children, and some other relative, picked the fruit from his small farm. He put them in boxes as they came out of the tree and delivered them to his cooperative, Kiwi Atlántico, based in Ribadumia (Pontevedra), which manages close to 10 million kilos of kiwis a year, 40% of all Spanish kiwis that are They sell in Spain. It is no coincidence: Galicia, due to its climate, is perfectly suited to the production of this fruit, which originates from China and New Zealand.

An outbreak of kiwi, at the beginning of May, on the farm of José Carlos Somoza, in the municipality of Lousame, in A Coruña OSCAR CORRAL (THE COUNTRY)

The cooperative, after collecting the kiwis, analyzes them (literally one by one, since it has a kind of scanner that examines each fruit in order to calibrate it and discover its flaws), classifies it, stores it and preserves it at zero degrees in gigantic ships, the size of paddle tennis courts. The kiwi allows this treatment without losing its properties. In this way, the manager of the cooperative has almost eight months to sell the fruit and negotiate directly with central markets and supermarkets. The starting price of the cooperative will vary throughout the months, depending on supply and demand. When the season ends, in June, accounts are made and the proceeds are distributed among the members of the cooperative after deducting expenses. Last year, the cooperative paid Pérez Somoza —like everyone else— 1 euro per kilo of medium-sized kiwis (size 30), plus a supplement of 20 cents for being an organic fruit. This year the farmer trusts that it will be more or less the same. A batch of non-organic kiwis from this cooperative of this size, packaged on May 9, were sold at the Mercadona de Noia supermarket for 2.88 euros per kilo. The price, obviously, can fluctuate and become more expensive depending on the time and place: this week a kilo of kiwi was sold in a supermarket in the center of Madrid, from a different brand, for almost 4 euros per kilo.

Oranges from Castellón

In the Plana Baixa region, in Castellón, the last oranges of the season, called Valencia-Late, are harvested at the end of May and are sold especially for juice. The harvest this year, in general, has been less than last year, according to Carles Peris, a citrus producer in the area and general secretary of the Unió Llauradora i Ramadera agrarian union. For a few years now, harvesting has always declined, season after season. “The weather is never what it is,” says Peris, referring to climate change. Peris works for a cooperative in the region, Cocalmi. There is a difference with that of kiwis: the orange cannot be kept for so long in the camera. In the best of cases, a month, but there are varieties that have to be served within 48 hours. So the time farmers have to sell to supermarkets—and supermarkets to sell to consumers—is much more limited.

The farmer and trade unionist has in mind the cost of each orange: a kilo of small caliber, for juice, costs to produce it 0.25 cents; collect it, approximately, 0.08 cents. Transport to the cooperative takes another 0.03 and packaging, another 0.04. That is to say: this orange costs 0.40 to put in the direction of a supermarket. The manager of the cooperative, Pascual Beltrán, does not negotiate directly with the supermarket chains, but with distributors that act as intermediaries: “A large supermarket only wants one interlocutor, not fifty”. The price can fluctuate depending on supply and demand, on the contracts acquired, on the thousand variables that influence the field. But Peris calculates that the benefit for the farmer for a kilo of small-sized oranges for juice does not exceed 0.18 cents per kilo. In summary: the orange is purchased, approximately, by the distributor at 0.58 cents per kilo. A 4-kilo bag of this type of orange was sold last week in a Carrefour in the center of Madrid for 5 euros. That is to say: at 1.25 euros per kilo.

More information

We had left Juan Pinilla’s Murcian salad tomato faced with the great decision of his life: to go via Mercamadrid or Mercabarna or via the department stores. He will have to do it quickly, since he has a week or at most 10 days to live. If he chooses the central markets there will be more hands to go through (farmer, auctioneer, auction broker, central market stall owner, greengrocer, consumer). If he opts for large stores, he will jump from the farmer to the warehouse-packer and to the supermarket. And that will affect prices. Sometimes up and sometimes down. But in both cases, the tomato will leave Murcia at a price of approximately one euro per kilo, from which the farmer, with luck, will earn 0.10 cents of profit. These same tomatoes, or similar ones, in Madrid, can now be found at a price that ranges between 2.5 euros and 3 euros per kilo.

Felipe Medina, technical general secretary of Asedas (one of the main supermarket associations, which brings together Mercadona, Lidl and Dia, among other companies), recalls that “each product is a different world and each time of the year another”. He also points out that prices at origin have become more expensive due to inflation, a phenomenon that revolutionizes and stresses all the links in the chain. In April, the CPI for food moderated to 12.9%, 3.9 points less than in March and the biggest drop in the historical series, which encourages the idea that prices have already reached their ceiling. However, the whole of the shopping cart continues in general with prices at maximums.

Medina recalls the expenses faced by supermarkets: transport to the logistics platform (one per large city), from where the products are distributed to the stores, shrinkage, the necessary personnel in these platforms, transport to the supermarkets, the expense of staff in stores and the cost of land in supermarkets, many of which are located in the center of cities. “In the end, fierce competition between certain supermarkets and between stores ensures that the price is as low as possible. It sells a lot, at a very low margin. Juan Roig, from Mercadona, already said it when he explained last year’s balance sheet: only two and a half cents of each euro sold are profits”. That day Roig announced profits of 718 million euros. The representative of the large supermarkets adds: “Farmers have agreed contracts with their buyers; The only ones who do not have any type of contract with which they are going to buy us are us. The consumer can enter the supermarket or not”.

Although sometimes everything goes wrong in one day: on Thursday May 25, the same day that Juan Pinilla went to the Mazarrón corn exchange with his tomatoes, an apocalyptic storm broke out in the nearby region of Molina de Segura, in Murcia. Almost the entire harvest of lemons, paraguayans and nectarines in the area was lost in a quarter of an hour, says the farmer and organization secretary of the COAG agrarian union, Paco Gil from Murcia. “Mercadona always wins in the end”, concludes Carles Peris. “We do not”.

The kiwis are examined almost one by one in the Kiwi Atlántico cooperative, in Ribadumia, in Pontevedra. OSCAR CORRAL (THE COUNTRY)

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL