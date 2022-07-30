Journey | Juva has a tea room that is visited by people from as far away as southern Europe – HS editors reveal their favorite coffee shops in Finland

HS editors recommend their favorite cafes in Finland. One of them is a teahouse in Juva that charms its visitors with its specialty.

in South Savo Wehmaa farm is located in Juva municipality. In the former stable of the Wehmaa manor house, there is one of Finland’s most special cupolas, where tea drinkers from all over Finland travel for a unique experience.

This is the Teahouse of Wehmais. It is Finland’s only tearoom-bistro, where tea is enjoyed not only in traditional tea settings, but also on the side of à la carte dishes and while tasting cheeses.