Thursday, June 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Journey | Is this the barest attraction in Finland? The king of Sweden had an emergency in the middle of a representative trip, and that’s how the Pohjalainen travel destination was born

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Journey | Is this the barest attraction in Finland? The king of Sweden had an emergency in the middle of a representative trip, and that’s how the Pohjalainen travel destination was born

As it is now, Kusikivi is not suitable for vision protection. It was different in the 18th century, and the king also noticed it. Picture: Sami Kero / HS

According to tradition, King Aadolf Fredrik of Sweden urinated on a boulder in the shelters in Kurika on July 18, 1752. The queen has also been claimed to be the cause of the need, but that is impossible in light of historical facts.

Every a healthy person urinates about five times a day, and a single delivery does not make it a bigger number.

The King of Sweden probably thought so too Adolf Frederick, when in the summer of 1752 he eased himself in the shelter of a Finnish migration block in South Ostrobothnia. The opposite happened: the matter is remembered and written about in the newspapers even 271 years after the scandal.

#Journey #barest #attraction #Finland #king #Sweden #emergency #middle #representative #trip #Pohjalainen #travel #destination #born

See also  F1 | Schumacher's winning Ferrari will be auctioned, price estimate over nine million euros
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ricky Martin in concert! The Symphonic Tour 2023 arrives in León after 9 years of waiting

Ricky Martin in concert! The Symphonic Tour 2023 arrives in León after 9 years of waiting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result