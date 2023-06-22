As it is now, Kusikivi is not suitable for vision protection. It was different in the 18th century, and the king also noticed it.

According to tradition, King Aadolf Fredrik of Sweden urinated on a boulder in the shelters in Kurika on July 18, 1752. The queen has also been claimed to be the cause of the need, but that is impossible in light of historical facts.

Every a healthy person urinates about five times a day, and a single delivery does not make it a bigger number.

The King of Sweden probably thought so too Adolf Frederick, when in the summer of 1752 he eased himself in the shelter of a Finnish migration block in South Ostrobothnia. The opposite happened: the matter is remembered and written about in the newspapers even 271 years after the scandal.