Tic tac, the clock marks the hours with extraordinary slowness in the future of a country that faces the worst moments in its history. Donald Trump is a dangerous animal, cornered and with no way out, ready to burn down the house before slamming the door. As he has exhausted legal options to retain power, the danger of lighting the fuse in the streets, his last resort, has increased. And the imminence of his departure does not reassure those who know him. Who has nothing to gain, has nothing to lose. In the US they know it well.

After the 9/11 crisis, a vice president friend of a major media company was called to his superior’s office, where he was told in distress that they had to dispense with his services for purely financial reasons. When he returned to his office, he found that the key did not open. The lock had been changed during the interval.

The coldness with which corporate America carries out unannounced layoffs adds offense to the grievance. The fired person has his email accounts terminated before he knows it and his credentials are withdrawn. You are only allowed to take a few personal items in a cardboard box, under the watchful eye of a security guard, always in the name of safety. The fear that the savvy employee will steal corporate secrets or sabotage computers on the way to the door nullifies any glimmer of humanity.

However, between the elections on November 3 and the inauguration of the new president on January 20, two and a half months will have passed, during which the most powerful – and, at the same time, dangerous – man in the world you will have had at your fingertips all the state secrets and even the famous nuclear briefcase with which he could blow the planet to pieces. In fact, the Congressional spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi called the Defense Chief of Staff on Friday to make sure he won’t let her do theor, although it is not clear if it could be avoided.

In Spain, the inauguration of Pedro Sánchez took place the day after Parliament approved his investiture, but en America lives by the letter of a handwritten Constitution even before the Wild West existed. At that time it was necessary to calculate the deadlines for the political representatives to arrive to Washington DC by stagecoach from remote parts of the country, crossing the Rocky Mountains in the middle of winter.

The 232 years of the sacrosanct Constitution that Americans consider untouchable is one of the cornerstones on which the country’s problems rest. From the unlimited right to freedom of expression, which prevents the persecution of Trump for sedition as well as allowing the Ku Klus Klan to frighten African Americans with white hoods and burning crosses; even the inviolable right to carry weapons of all caliber, which in 2019 alone left 417 mass shootings. Any change to the Magna Carta would have to be approved by two-thirds of Congress and two-thirds of all state Parliaments, a chimera at all times., much more in the current political climate.

Hollywood naivety



The attachment to an anachronistic Constitution joins the vulnerability of a country that in 150 years has not suffered any war at home, insurrection or coup that made them aware of the vulnerabilities of a political system based more on honor than the legal safeguards of a modern democracy. Any Latin American country has learned more in its history of political upheavals than the United States, always convinced of being the beacon of world democracy with the naivety of Hollywood. Trump and his army of lawyers have exploited legal loopholes, to show that the emperor was naked and that American democracy had more holes than anyone imagined.

Through them all the demons of his perverse ambition have crept in. Underestimated by all, initially treated as a clown by the press and as a puppet by the Republican leaders, who believed they could control him, the diabolical doll has shown to have a privileged nose for the low instincts of his compatriots.

You have to immerse yourself in the culture of the myths of Davy Crockett and Buffalo Bill, exalted by Walt Disney, to understand the display of beaver skins and Confederate flags that invaded the halls of the Capitol Wednesday, as mobs stormed doors and windows as if they were taking over the Alamo. Trump knows them well. He watches them carefully at each of their rallies and before addressing them in the controversial “Save America” ​​act, a video recorded by his eldest son backstage shows the president silently glued to the screens while calculating the fervor of the crowd. .

Have been five years of experience is mass rallies that have taught him to manipulate the crowd with code phrases like the ones he used on Thursday to calm the fury of the political class, but which had a very different meaning for his followers. The media interpreted that he was finally conceding defeat and committing himself to a peaceful transition: “To the citizens of my country, serving as your president has been the honor of my life,” they applauded. What was shocking, however, was the message for his “wonderful fans”, which went unnoticed by those celebrating the president’s farewell: “I know you are disappointed, but I want you to know that our incredible journey has only just begun.”

Trump will not disappear from the political scene. With all the power and knowledge amassed about mass manipulation, he has the political capital of his life in his hands and he does not plan to waste it just because he is 74 years old. The defeats serve as an incentive, as losing the popular vote motivated him to give everything in the next campaign, which began the day after winning the 2016 elections. The 2024 one has just begun. And if in the first he took the Republican Party to which he did not even belong in 2011, when he began to tempt the presidency, this time Caligula can devour his son.