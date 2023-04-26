“I had a very light meal, yet I feel more swollen than a balloon!” “I, on the other hand, have only eaten a fruit and I feel leavened, with my belly so swollen that I look 6 months pregnant! And then it starts like tachycardia, my voice drops and I feel a strange taste in my mouth”.

They are sentences caught on the fly, although far from infrequent, the result of subdued complaints directed towards unspecified targets by inconsolable crowds of people afflicted by an alien evil, often destined to remain unsolved.

It will be stress; it will be the incessant “wear and tear of modern life”; it will be the visceral somatization of emotional tensions; it will be what fans of trendy definitions call “irritable bowel”… In fact what happens is that a cumbersome and unsustainable accumulation of gas in the belly generates unpleasant and embarrassing intestinal and sometimes even existential disorders.

And what’s worse is that, in these cases, it is not enough to eat gluten-free or exclude lactose, and not even to eliminate all the list of foods that intolerance witch doctors suggest to remove with their bogus tests. After some transitory improvements, the belly becomes more prominent than before to the point of not allowing to hook the trousers or to button the shirt because the belly, at the first disheartening attempt, already overflows beyond the limits of decency. And it is at that point that the most mysterious of existential doubts creep in: will I have eaten too quickly? Could it have been my chronic constipation that caused the formation of gas sacs with the dilation of some intestinal tract? Am I neglecting to keep my abs toned?

Many hypotheses, all conceptually plausible. The fact is, however, that the growing information that the Microbiota science continues to provide us and that go far beyond those adventurous and partial explanations that often overload many innocent people with ‘responsibility’ which, on the other hand, they don’t have at all.

