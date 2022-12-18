Journey into the Great Beauty – The Land of Jerusalem: previews and streaming

Tonight, Sunday 18 December 2022, at 21.15 on Canale 5 a special appointment will be broadcast with Journey into the Great Beauty by Cesare Bocci which, in view of the upcoming Holy Christmas, will take us to “The Land of Jerusalem”. City of a special and unparalleled beauty, Jerusalem has always been at the center of human history and of strong political and religious disputes. A millenary symbol, destroyed and rebuilt several times, it is a disputed place because it is considered the holiest in the world by three different religions.

This new journey into great beauty begins on the Masada plateau, from which Bocci sets out to discover Israel, a territory where history, religion, ancient traditions and modernity merge.

A land that, since the dawn of humanity, has had a very strong relationship with religion: holy for the Jews, because it is the land of their ancestors; holy for Muslims, because it is the land of Muhammad’s ascent to heaven; holy for Christians, because it is the land of Jesus.

A journey of blinding beauty, which unfolds between the wonders of the Masada Fortress, Qumran and the Dead Sea; the Temple Mount, the Temple Mount and the Dome of the Rock; the Holy Sepulchre, even in the quiet of the night; the Grotto of Bethlehem and Galilee; the Western Wall and its tunnel; the Old City and alleys of the Suk, to learn about the traditions of the Orthodox Jews and the secrets of the small Armenian community.

There are many voices and testimonies present in the course of The Land of Jerusalem. Among these: His Beatitude Monsignor Pier Battista Pizzaballa, Patriarch of Jerusalem of the Latins; Samuel Rabinovitch, Rabbi in charge of the Western Wall; Father Amedeo Ricco, of the Order of Friars Minor, archaeologist; Father Alberto Pari, of the Order of Friars Minor; Adolfo Roitman, curator of the Sanctuary of the Book; Adeeb Al-Hussein, guardian of the Holy Sepulchre; Dan Bahat, archaeologist; Antonella Bellantuono, historian of Judaism; Simcha Rotem, Warsaw Ghetto fighter.

Journey into the Great Beauty reproposes and stands out for its latest generation shooting techniques, effective in offering privileged observation points and revealing rare or never-before-seen glimpses. The direction guarantees absence of artifice, rhythm and a style that avoids the patterns of traditional documentaries. The program was carried out on the field, over eight consecutive days, with many shooting at night. The final editing has a duration of approximately 140′, compared to over 100 hours of footage.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Journey into the Great Beauty – The Land of Jerusalem on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast tonight – 18 December 2022 – at 21.15 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.