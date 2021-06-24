Journey into great beauty, Turin: previews of the third episode

Tonight, June 24, 2021, the third episode of the new season of Journey into Great Beauty, the doc-event with Cesare Bocci, is broadcast on Canale 5. In the third episode of tonight entitled “Turin”, the actor talks about the great Piedmontese city, between the splendor of the Savoy and the modernity of the Agnelli family. There will be guests and witnesses to embellish the story of Bocci, who returns to take on the role of the exceptional guide. The new season of Journey into Great Beauty is made up of five episodes, five unpublished events to tell the great beauty of our country and beyond, through places, characters and stories. Let’s see together the previews and the guests of the third episode today, June 24, 2021.

Advances and guests

To understand the charm of Turin you have to enter its palaces, museums, historical monuments, including the residences of the Savoy, Mole Antonelliana, Venaria Reale and the Egyptian Museum. And remember the city of the automobile, inextricably linked to the Agnelli family, and the pioneer of progress. For Bocci it is a journey through time, between the royal kitchens of the seventeenth century, the intrigues of the court of the eighteenth century, the scents of nineteenth-century coffees, the enthusiasm of the Industrial Revolution and those of the Economic Boom.

A path along the city which is also the secular guardian of the most precious relic of Christianity, the Holy Shroud, which contrasts with another face of the capital, that of esoteric Turin, full of magic, mystery and secrets. Among the witnesses of the great beauty of Turin: Enrica Pagella, director of the Royal Museums; Bruno Barberis, director of the International Center of Sindonology; Evelina Christillin, president of the Egyptian Antiquities Museum Foundation; Christian Greco, director of the Egyptian Museum; Bruno Gambarotta, writer, journalist and institution of the city; Paola Zini, president of the Royal Palace of Venaria Reale; Chiara Teolato, director and manager of the collections of Palazzo Carignano; Mariella Mengozzi, director of the Mauto.

Journey into great beauty: how many episodes

We have seen the previews of tonight, but how many episodes are planned for the new season of Journey into Great Beauty? These are five unpublished events, broadcast on Canale 5 in prime time from 9.20 pm every Thursday from 10 June 2021. During these new episodes, the broadcast produced by Mediaset, in collaboration with RealLife Television and directed by Roberto Burchielli , will tell the greatest love stories of all time; the most important Royal Families of the West; Turin, between the splendor of the Savoy and the modernity of the Agnelli family; the splendor of the Middle Ages, in the enchantment of Assisi and Orvieto; the complex figure of Padre Pio, Saint among the most popular in Italy and in the world.

Cesare Bocci, a face beloved by the television audience, will return to the Canale 5 audience, with simplicity and naturalness, sometimes with off-script comments and observations, the emotions aroused by the people he met, by the impact with works of great beauty, by the evocative environments visited. Each episode starts at 21.20 and ends around quarter past midnight, therefore it has a total duration of about 3 hours (including advertising). The first episode goes on air on Thursday 10 June 2021, the last on 8 July. Below is the complete programming of Journey into Great Beauty on Canale 5 (attention: it could change).

First episode: Thursday 10 June 2021, 9.20 pm

Second episode: Thursday 17 June 2021, 9.20 pm

Third episode: Thursday 24 June 2021, 9.20 pm

Fourth episode: Thursday 1 July 2021, 9.20 pm

Fifth episode: Thursday 8 July 2021, 9.20 pm

Streaming and tv

Where to see the episodes of Journey into Great Beauty on live TV and live streaming? The new season with the event docs, as mentioned, will be broadcast in the clear – for free – on Canale 5 from Thursday 17 June 2021. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it. Always on Mediaset Infinity it will be possible to review the various episodes thanks to the on demand function.