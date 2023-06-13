Journey | Glamping is a luxurious way to travel far away from the hustle and bustle of the city – This is the kind of service a vacationer gets

Luxury camping is an expensive but stress-free way to spend the night in nature. You can also build a glamping experience yourself.

A tent in the middle of nature or a hotel? When you choose glamping, you can have both. The number of glamping destinations in Finland is growing rapidly. We tested one of them.

Not there do you really need to pack toilet paper? This is what I thought about when I packed my backpack.

I end up leaving the toilet paper at home. If the accommodation costs 180 euros per night, the host has certainly taken care of this detail as well.