Journey | “Every self-respecting art hipster must visit Mänttä-Vilppula” – The small industrial town is now flooded with artists and tourists like never before

Mänttä-Vilppula is a small town of less than 10,000 inhabitants, which is crowded by more than 100,000 tourists in the summer and where successful artists constantly move. HS set out to find out what appeals to Mänttä-Vilppula.

“Every a self-respecting art hipster must visit Mänttä-Vilppula.”

I heard the phrase recently, and even though we’re not art hipsters, the photographer and I decided to dismiss the claim because it sounded contradictory.

Why does every self-respecting art hipster have to visit the paper industry town in Ylä-Pirkanmaa, next to Keuruu, Juupajoki and Jämsä?