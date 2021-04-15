Sky: Children of the Light, the acclaimed “social adventure” from Journey developer ThatGameCompany, is heading to Switch this June.

Sky, which debuted on iOS back in 2019 before getting an Android release last year, builds on the loosely social aspects of Journey – in which you’d be occasionally accompanied by another players – to create an experience based around “compassion, friendship, and altruism “where co-operation is integral to progression.

More broadly, it’s a game about soaring around an exceedingly beautiful, richly atmospheric kingdom of billowing clouds, powered by your magical cape, and exploring wherever your whims take you, with puzzley-platformy elements thrown in along the way – all with a gently collaborative multiplayer spin.

Sky: Children of the Light – Google Play Launch Trailer.

As with the mobile release, Sky: Children of the Light will be “free-to-start” on Switch, with monetization tied to the likes of cosmetics and a season pass, itself connected to Sky’s evolving story – with nine “adventure seasons” having released so far.

There’s no specific launch date for Sky on Switch yet, but ThatGameCompany notes that the game will feature cross-play capabilities between mobile and console.