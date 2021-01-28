In some ways, North Korea is the closest thing there is to a terra incognita in the XXI century.

While it is possible to locate it on the map, and basic information is available to anyone who wants to look it up, the country ruled by the Kim family since more than 70 years ago remains a mystery that generates fascination and horror in equal parts.

And within that scenario, there is no bigger enigma than the one surrounding its current leader, Kim Jong-un.

Spurred by the desire to spy behind the Korean veil, the National Geographic channel launched into producing the series North Korea exposed, composed of five documentaries. The first of them opens on February 1.

Between nuclear weapons and cyberattacks, an episode dedicated to Kim, the current 36-year-old strongman of the “hermit empire” who is only the third person to rule the country, could not be missing.

Titled The mind of a dictator, the 120-minute documentary traces Kim’s life from his Korean childhood and adolescence in Switzerland to the present, already constituted in perhaps the Most enigmatic and ruthless leader on the planet.

“Our intention was to try to put together a a little more complex portrait of this man, which sometimes we judge in a one-dimensional way, “said the executive producer of the documentary, Kate quine, in a press conference via Zoom in which he participated Clarion.

Montage of a photo of Kim Jong-un from his years in Switzerland. Photos: courtesy National Geographic

“We are dedicated to investigating how his years were in Switzerland, which we believe are key to understanding who he is, and what are the dilemmas he faces,” he added.

A story that encompasses the crimes with which the regime supports itself economically with the leader’s devotion to Hollywood movies. “We found out that Kim’s bodyguards are running alongside the limo because they like the Clint Eastwood movie, In the line of fire. A way to replicate Hollywood in its own way, “explains David Glover, the producer of the documentary who was also part of the interview.

If there is something that distinguishes Quine and Glover’s position, it is their predisposition to look at Kim as a complex and contradictory man, pulled if you will between two poles that shaped it and that coexist within it.

On the one hand, the brutal family inheritance received from his grandfather and father, the fierce Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, who created and perfected the reign of terror that reigns in North Korea.

Kim Dong Chul, the US citizen, accused of spying for the CIA, who has spent the longest time in prison in North Korea .. Photos: courtesy of National Geographic

His place within this dynasty would clash with the experiences he had during the years he lived in Switzerland, where he could be a normal young man in a western country who went to school, smoked with his friends and he lived his passion for basketball without worries.

“Kim Jong-un is going through a dilemma: wants to be a legitimate ruler, but at the same time it is strongly conditioned by the history of his family ”, Quine launches by way of summary.

Dreaming of Madison Square Garden

Like all mortals, many of the clues about Kim Jong-un are in their infancy. The documentary traces the Korean leader’s formative years as Kim Jong-il’s pampered son, a childhood brimming with luxury but apparently lacking in affection.

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North Korean leader. Photos: courtesy National Geographic

Young Kim was not allowed to interact with other children and their first playmates were his bodyguards. In fact, the documentary features an interview with a bodyguard who spent time with him during his childhood, and who managed to escape from North Korea.

Perhaps the most notorious finding of the documentary is having obtained testimonies from people who shared Kim’s life during his years in Switzerland. The story of a former classmate is recounted, who speaks publicly for the first time on his visit to the leader in North Korea, as well as the abandonment that Kim suffered from his uncles, who in those years pretended to be his parents.

“One fine day, his uncles decided to defect to the United States. They left in the middle of the night without saying anything and they abandoned Kim, who at the time must have been around 13 years old. It is impossible to know how an episode like this must have marked him at such an early age ”, Quine says.

Despite this episode, the impression of the years spent in Switzerland has left an indelible mark on Kim. “The only person in the world who is friends with both Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump is Dennis Rodman. And Rodman says one of Kim’s dreams is to one day be able to see an NBA game at Madison Square Garden“Glover comments.

Image of the meeting between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump at the 2018 Singapore Summit. Photos: courtesy of National Geographic

“There is clearly a psychological push in him, and this is already a personal opinion, but I think that his attempts to reform North Korea are genuine, and are based on his own experiences,” he completes.

Despite these inquiries into the leader’s dilemmas, the brutality of the Korean regime it always flies over. Stories of purges, torture and disappearances of political figures fallen into disgrace circulate amid all the significant political episodes that are recounted.

Within that universe, the murder of Kim, Jong-nam, Kim Jong-un’s half-brother, at the Kuala Lumpur airport in 2017 appears as the most significant event due to the sophistication of the attack coordinated by North Korean agents.

“The story of the woman who was recruited to murder Kim’s brother is fascinating. She thought she was participating in a television show that makes street jokes, and he never knew he was going to kill someone. When you read that, you can’t believe it’s true. Upon meeting her, and the circumstances she was going through, one comes across an incredibly moving story, ”explains Quine, who adds that in the documentary they will see each other. all the filming of the airport where the attack is shown.

Siti Aisyah, one of the young women involved in the murder of Kim Jong-un’s brother. Photos: courtesy National Geographic

Although there is only speculation about the possible reasons why Kim Jong-un had his half brother murdered, the suspicion that he was passing information to the CIA about the Kim family comes to the fore as a compelling reason when you consider the history of North Korea.

“Animosity towards the United States is a factor that appears as a family legacy, something that is understandable at one point. North Korea was bombed so brutally during the war in the 1950s that some even said that the country seemed a ‘lunar surface’ “, Glover says.

From Trump to the future

The three encounters with Donald Trump were Kim Jong-un’s first serious foray onto the world stage.

According to the data collected by the documentary makers, the Korean leader had high expectations at the Hanoi Summit in being able to reach some kind of agreement with the former president of the United States that would allow him lift sanctions against North Korea.

The three encounters with Donald Trump were Kim Jong-un’s first serious foray onto the world stage. Photo: AFP

“The details of the Hanoi Summit are incredible. Kim took a huge risk with this initiative, but it did not succeed. The frustration is palpable in the fact that they got up on the spot and didn’t touch the food. John Bolton, Trump’s former National Security Advisor, also told us what it was like to experience that moment in Hanoi when everyone realized that no settlement could be reached. It was a dramatic moment, ”says Quine.

Without Trump in the White House, it is difficult to predict what will happen to the US negotiations with North Korea. However, documentary filmmakers believe that there is still a window open for possible negotiation.

North Korea: The Mind of a Dictator premieres Monday, February 15 at 10 p.m. on National Geographic.