Nilufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, the two journalists who revealed Mahsa Amini's case, were reported this Monday (15) for not wearing the mandatory Islamic veil when they were released on bail yesterday (14), after 17 months in prison.

“The Tehran Prosecutor General's Office has opened a new case against the two journalists released from prison on Sunday for not wearing the Islamic veil after their temporary release from prison,” the news agency reported Mizanwhich belongs to the Judiciary.

The accusation was made because of the publication on social media of photos of the two journalists without headscarves when they were released from Tehran's Evin prison on Sunday, according to the agency, which did not explain who filed the complaint.

Hamedi and Mohammadi were provisionally released on bail after being sentenced in October to more than 12 years in prison.

Hamedi was the first journalist to report on Amini's arrest for not wearing the Islamic veil correctly and her subsequent death on September 16, 2022, and Mohammadi covered the 22-year-old's funeral, where the protests that shook the country for months.

Conviction

Hamedi, from the newspaper Sharghwas sentenced in October to seven years in prison for cooperation with the United States, while Mohammadi, from the newspaper Hammihanreceived a six-year sentence for the same crime, reported Mizan.

Furthermore, the two journalists were sentenced to an additional five years for collusion against national security and an additional year for disseminating propaganda against the Iranian regime.

The two were to serve the longer of the two sentences, that is, seven years in the case of Hamedi and six years in the case of Mohammadi. Added to this, they were banned from working in the press, participating in political parties and using social media for two years.

Around a hundred journalists and photographers were arrested for carrying out their work during the demonstrations in Iran, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, of whom 80 were released on bail.

Amini's death triggered strong protests that, for months, called for the end of the Iranian fundamentalist regime and only subsided after a repression that resulted in 500 deaths, the arrest of at least 22,000 people and the execution of eight protesters, one of them in public. .

In recent months, the Iranian government has been trying to reimpose the use of the veil, with the presence of patrols on the streets and a bill that toughens punishments for not covering one's hair. (With EFE Agency)