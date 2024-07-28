The presidential elections in Venezuelawhich are taking place this Sunday, have attracted attention in much of the world and are a major news event. To cover the details of the elections, journalists traveled from Colombia Vanessa De La Torre and Carolina Trinidad, but they could not enter the neighboring country.

Through her X account, De La Torre told what happened to her and her partner in Caracol radio when they tried to enter Venezuela.

De La Torre said that Venezuelan authorities also refused to allow several tourists to enter.

“We have just returned to Bogotá. We were declared “inadmissible” in Caracas. About 20 people in total were sent back without explanation. A Swiss, seven boys who were going to Santo del Ángel. “It’s crazy. I’m sorry Venezuela. I hope your destiny changes,” said De La Torre.

We just got back to Bogotá. We were declared "inadmissible" in Caracas. About 20 people in total were sent back without explanation. A Swiss, seven kids who were going to Santo del Ángel. Crazy. I'm sorry Venezuela. May your destiny change. @CaroTrinidadC pic.twitter.com/Gz8U64YyWA — Vanessa De La Torre (@vanedelatorre) July 28, 2024

It should be noted that the elections are being contested by the current Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, and the opposition candidate Edmundo González. Maduro is seeking his second re-election and the permanence of Chavismo in power.

Despite the ban on spreading propaganda and political harangues, Maduro today asked his supporters to carry out a “finishing operation” to mobilize voters in support of his re-election bid, when the elections are in full swing.

In an audio broadcast by the state-run channel Venezolana de Televisión, Maduro asked the coalition of political parties that support him to begin this operation “now in the afternoon as planned.”

“The final operation has arrived to consolidate peace, the victory of peace (…), we are going to the final operation as we know how to do it, for the independence of this country”said the president, who asked the members of the various social programs to heed this call, including those receiving a bag of food subsidized by the Government.

For his part, Edmundo González, after exercising his right to vote, said: “Today, more than ever, Venezuelans are showing that we are one people. What we see in Venezuela today are lines of joy and hope. Today begins the day of reconciliation for all Venezuelans. The democratic spirit of Venezuelans is more alive than ever. The only important news today is Venezuelans having the right to decide,” said the opposition candidate.

