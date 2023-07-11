Communicators and journalists demonstrated on Monday night in front of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) of Mexico City located in the Juárez neighborhood, for the murder of journalist Luis Martín Sanchez Íñiguez, correspondent for the day in Nayarit.

Dozens of journalists and activists demand justice in the vicinity of the unit, which is headed by Luisa María Alcalde, after the remains of the communicator were found this Saturday morning, who was reported missing on July 5.

Shouting “The truth is not killed by killing journalists,” “Not one more” and “Justice,” the communicators demanded that the Nayarit authorities, the Attorney General’s Office, Luisa María Alcalde, and the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador the clarification of the case of Sánchez Íñiguez and other murders of journalists, until all lines of investigation have been exhausted.

The journalists who this Monday demonstrate outside the Segob took photographs with the faces of other communicators murdered in the country and left them at the door of the Interior along with candles.

It should be noted that already add more than 65 journalists murdered so far in the six-year term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Maria Ruiz / Footer

In addition, in October 2022 the Mexican Government reported a total of 260 journalists murdered in the last three six-year termswith 63 of them so far during the López Obrador presidency, which began on December 1, 2018.