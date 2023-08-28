Journalism schools must teach students to fight for transparency and fairness in hiring

*By Kami Rieck

The idea of ​​asking for a raise after being offered a job in a newsroom seemed impossible. “You should feel so lucky to have a full-time opportunity in journalism”, said a professor at the college. Another questioned how I could ask for a raise during the height of mass layoffs.

It wasn’t until I learned to negotiate that I realized that the initial offer you receive is often not necessarily the final one. Accepting an offer immediately without asking for more risks leaving money on the table, as companies will often offer less because they expect you to negotiate.

That’s why journalism schools, internships, and fellowship programs have a responsibility to teach aspiring journalists negotiation skills. Not only will this enable people to ask for fair compensation, but it will also contribute to the general advancement of the newspaper industry. Valuing and paying journalists fairly is critical to lowering barriers to entry and retaining talent.

I was one of many scholarship recipients from the The Texas Tribune who received negotiation training as part of my scholarship. Regina Mack, a freelance audience engagement journalist and former off-platform editor at Tribunedeveloped and delivered the workshop, which focused on why it is crucial to negotiate wages and how to do it.

I have used these guidelines on all job postings and it has helped me negotiate higher wages than originally offered and even help with moving. I learned to aim to increase the base salary of an initial offer to the maximum possible. Asking for more money is vital because future raises are often calculated based on your starting salary, and not negotiating can result in you losing thousands of dollars over the course of your employment.

“If people are not defending themselves from the start, or getting the short end of the stick when it comes to not having a good starting salary… it has an impact on employee morale”said Mack in a recent interview.

Studies show that men and women often take different approaches to salary negotiations, which is cited as a contributing factor to the gender pay gap in the United States. according to a research conducted by the Pew Research Center, the majority of US workers who are not self-employed said that the last time they were hired for a job, they did not ask for more money than the initial offer. The survey also found that men were slightly more likely than women to say they negotiated for a higher salary than originally offered.

Teaching the art of negotiation can help you develop a mindset that values ​​your own worth and the confidence to defend your interests. Journalism schools, internship programs and industry leaders have a responsibility to educate people on how to strategically ask for what they deserve. Creating space and time – whether through a workshop or Office Hours – Exploring compensation packages to ask for during negotiations is important.

Leaders should also teach journalists how to justify their request (researching salary and cost of living data is an important part of this, as is knowing how to talk about the skills you would bring to the organization), as well as how to recover from a request for Negotiation declined. Integrating a negotiation lesson near the end of a semester or internship program gives journalists the practical tools they need to navigate the next step in their careers.

Asking for a higher salary is just one piece of a bigger negotiation picture. Attending journalism conferences and learning opportunities, for example, can be an important tool for building a community within the journalism industry and expanding your skill set. It is worth including such requests, such as the chance to attend conferences, as part of negotiating an employment contract. Perhaps your future employer will sponsor a graduate degree. Investigating the ways they will invest in your career is crucial before accepting an offer.

Consider benefits offered as potential areas of negotiation, such as health insurance, paid time off, and mobile stipends. If moving to another city or state is essential for your new job, for example, asking for a stipend or relocation bonus can help alleviate the cost and stress of moving. Are you excited about work but less excited about change? Investigating opportunities to work remotely can also be a negotiable benefit. Or, if an employer cannot fully meet your request for a higher salary, you can ask for a signing bonus. Some companies also offer performance bonuses, and asking for a higher bonus can also be worthwhile, especially since the money is taxable.

When I negotiated my 1st salary, I had a hard time defining a reasonable amount. O workshop of negotiation of Tribune recommended that we browse Glassdoor and find comparable salaries at other newsrooms. I also consulted an anonymous Google spreadsheet where media professionals had voluntarily shared their salary information, job titles and employers, demographic information and years of experience. Depending on your comfort level with mentors and peers, it can be helpful to ask other professionals how much they earn.

As for the approach to negotiating with a potential employer, the workshop of Tribune encouraged us to adopt a collaborative approach. Always ask for time to think about an offer, which will allow you to review the things you are hoping to negotiate. A collaborative approach is important when asking for a higher salary, more paid time off, or a bigger bonus.

“I think I’m looking for a little more than that. Is it possible to reach an agreement somewhere in the middle?” was the wording that Tribune fellows learned to use as a way of making it clear that they are willing to work together to find a compromise.

before mine fellowship at the Tribune, I didn’t feel fully prepared to evaluate a job offer. I would never have thought of negotiating my salary or a relocation bonus if it hadn’t been for the training. We’re taught that transparency and fairness are the cornerstones of rigorous journalism, and it’s important to uphold these values ​​when finding a job in the industry. Educational institutions have an opportunity to make the field more equitable by empowering individuals to negotiate fair pay and benefits that promote their professional and personal development. Negotiation training should be the standard – not the exception.

*Kami Rieck is editor of Bloomberg Opinion and a student at Boston University. She worked on the Audience Engagement and Social Media teams at The Texas Tribune, The Boston Globe It is Business Insider.

Text translated into Portuguese by Lucas Cardoso. Read the original at English.

O Power360 has a partnership with two divisions of Nieman Foundationin Harvard: O Nieman Journalism Lab and the Nieman Reports. The agreement consists of translating into Portuguese the texts produced by the Nieman Journalism Lab and Nieman Reports and publishing this material in the Power360. To access all translations already published, click here.