Journalists have compiled a list of iconic revealing celebrity outfits. Photos are published by The Sun.

According to the material, when choosing images for public events, stars often use the method “the less clothes the better”. In dresses made of transparent fabric, they began to appear on the carpet back in the nineties of the last century.

In this form, for example, actress Liz Hurley in 1994 attended the premiere of the film Four Weddings and a Funeral, in which her then lover Hugh Grant played the main role. She was captured in a form-fitting dress from the luxury brand Versace with a plunging neckline and side slits that are connected with gold pins.

In a similar look, top model Kate Moss went to the Elite modeling agency party in London in 1993. She wore a transparent dress with silver straps and no bra.

British actress and fashion model Kelly Brook, in turn, appeared in public in 2000 in a shiny pink dress that exposed her breasts, back and buttocks. She also wore high heel sandals.

According to the publication, fashion model Amber Rose has repeatedly surprised the public with overly candid images. The paparazzi photographed her at the 2014 MTV Awards in a mini dress made of silver chains and matching panties.

In the same year, Albanian singer Bleona Quereti posed at the American Music Awards in a similar way: her dress consisted of a fabric resembling chain mail. She was wearing no bra and had stickers attached to her bare breasts.

In addition, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk appeared at the Vanity Fair party in 2015 in a tight-fitting jumpsuit with rhinestones that exposed her body. The star’s outfit was decorated with a train of dense black fabric. She chose classic high-heeled pumps as shoes.

The last celebrity on the list is pop singer Miley Cyrus. In the photo, she is captured in a white dress in a mesh and a cropped fur coat of the same color. Black and white underpants and stickers on the chest are visible under the transparent outfit.

Earlier in October, 18-year-old daughter Kate Moss was released in a revealing outfit like her mother in the 90s. Lila Grace Moss was photographed outside the Laylow nightclub in London in lingerie and a black maxi length dress made of transparent fabric that showed through her body. Journalists noted that her mother appeared in public in a similar manner in 1993.