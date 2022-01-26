Mexico.- The journalistic guild protested yesterday in various entities at the national level before him murder of communicator Lourdes Maldonado and the photojournalist Margarito Martinez in Tijuana, Baja California. was required a stop violence and impunity that reigns in other crimes against journalists in Mexico.

At the same time, colleagues were remembered and named whose lives have been torn away just for exercising their profession and making the truth known.

The epicenter of the protest It was the border town of Tijuana, where even journalists from San Diego, United States, joined and spread in multiple manifestations in various states to the southern border; Some colleagues even raised their voices in foreign cities such as Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Approximately 300 people marched peacefully from the roundabout called Las Tijeras, in Tijuana, to end up in front of the delegation of the Attorney General’s Office; Banners were spread out along the way, later pronouncements were made, and photos of Lourdes Maldonado, murdered on Sunday the 23rd, and Margarito Martínez, on Monday, January 17, were pasted on the bars of the Prosecutor’s Office. This is how the journalist Vicente Calderón, who participated in the mobilization, told Debate in a telephone interview.

Read more: Lourdes Maldonado was not in “protection of journalists”: AMLO revives the visit of the murdered journalist

impunity and violence

Calderón, who is a freelancer and editor, as well as producer of the Tijuanapress.com page, reported that the protest was led by reporters and former reporters, who were neighbors from Lourdes Maldonado joined, in addition to other social organizations, like Peasant Torch.

The current context of Tijuana is complicated, Calderón explained to this medium, since both the Sinaloa Cartel, as well as the Jalisco New Generation and Los Arellano Félix have a presence, he said. The violence has left 100 murders in the city so far this month —about 5 per day— while in 2021 there were about 1,900 murders, he indicated.

The local union demands that the various lines of investigation into the murder of Lourdes Maldonado and Margarito Martínez be deepened, especially those linked to the practice of journalism, before they are ruled out.

In the case of Maldonado, who addressed issues of politics and analysis, the local Prosecutor’s Office has been asked to carry out the investigation in a transparent manner into the labor dispute he had with the former Morenoite governor Jaime Bonilla, for an unjustified dismissal of a politician’s communication company.

In the protest on the northern border, the reporters, cameramen, photographers and editors decided to go to the outskirts of the FGR as a symbol of a claim against the federal mechanism for the protection of journalists, since Margarito Martínez had already reported threats and was waiting for the paperwork. to receive protection, Calderón said; while in the case of Maldonado, who was covered by the local mechanism for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, with his murder, the ineffectiveness of the mechanism is observed.

And the rule of law?

In Sinaloa, with a peaceful demonstration, journalists from the various media outlets in Los Mochis, Mazatlán and Culiacán also claimed the growing wave of violence suffered by the union in the country.

In Los Mochis, Trinidad Valdez, leader of the journalists’ fraternity, commented during the mobilization: “It is enough that impunity is partying, and journalism is in mourning,” he said.

At the local level, it revealed that during the past three years there had been serious threats against journalists, in such a way that some even received visits to their homes at night by people who were even on top of preventive patrols.

He also mentioned the case of the attack suffered by partner Juan Pablo Espinoza, in which, he denounced, his life and that of his family were at risk, and to date there has been no progress in the investigations.

In the same capital, Julio César Martínez, president of the Association of Journalists of Mexico, pointed out with indignation that in Mexico the protection schemes for journalists are a dead letter, since in reality they do not fulfill their mission. He criticized that neither the federation nor the state have guaranteed even a single intention to truly protect journalists.

“In actions, the law is obsolete for those who defend freedom of expression and for those who exercise it,” he said. (See more information about Sinaloa on page 4).

In places like Veracruz, organized society joined the protests of reporters, such as the group searching for missing persons, United Always Searching, who thanked the press for their support and expressed slogans such as: “If society united, it would united as it should, the mighty would tremble from heaven to earth!”

In Mexico City, the mobilization was at night in the Ministry of the Interior.

Griselda Triana, widow of the Sinaloan journalist Javier Valdez, who was murdered in 2017 in Culiacán, expressed on her Facebook account: “In times like those that their families are now experiencing, there will be no words to comfort or a hug to comfort a broken heart.

“Lourdes, Margarito and José Luis ended their lives but voices were born a long time ago, those of their fellow journalists who will not stop demanding justice.

“We, the families, need time to assimilate what happened, get up and realize that it is aberrant to murder a journalist but even more so, impunity.”

Triana also participated in the protests in Mexico City.

international focus

At the international level, Mexico is once again in the news for violence against the press, and the recent crimes in Tijuana have drawn the attention of other countries.

Yesterday a statement was issued by the European Union to condemn the murder of journalist Maldonado López. In the statement, the organization of 28 countries expresses that this case, along with that of photojournalist Margarito Martínez, “demonstrates once again the very worrying degree of violence and intimidation that many journalists in Mexico face.”

They also express concern about the lack of results in investigations to clarify other cases, which causes “zones of silence” in the country, as journalists censor themselves for fear of reprisals. All competent authorities were urged to make use of all means to guarantee the protection of all journalists in Mexico and thus prevent impunity from covering this case.

During the morning conference, the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, spoke out to prevent the murders of journalists and citizens from continuing, he said, while stating that he had given instructions to carry out a thorough investigation.

With information from Javier Vega/ The Los Mochis Debate

The Data

Security

In Baja California, the State Mechanism for the Protection of Journalists has not yet been legally constituted, said producer and editor Vicente Calderón. On Monday it was scheduled to meet and was going to be installed with a formal event, but, due to the murder of Lourdes Maldonado, this was postponed.

To understand…

black week for journalism

Margarito Martínez was assassinated outside his home with a firearm last Monday, January 17. He was a security photojournalist with more than 15 years of experience. Later, last Sunday, January 17, Lourdes Maldonado was also killed outside her house when she was inside her car, receiving a shot in the face.

The journalist from Tijuana had gone three years ago to the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to ask for “help and labor justice” because she feared for her life, since she had filed a lawsuit against Jaime Bonilla, who would be the candidate of the Fourth Transformation to lead the state government in Baja California.

Read more: AMLO yearns for silence and submission of journalists: Loret de Mola

In 2021, the journalist had also reported an attack on her car, which, she said, was related to her profession. Last week, Maldonado had won the lawsuit against former Governor Bonilla for unfair dismissal.