The communicators were awarded thanks to their work “to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace,” justified the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Ressa, who was surprised by the award, recently focused her focus on President Duterte’s criminal anti-drug campaign in the Philippines; while Muratov reported 27 years ago in his newspaper on subjects censored by the Russian government.

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize awarded the “courageous fight for freedom of expression” of two journalists. The Norwegian Committee presented the prestigious award on Friday, October 8, to the Filipino Maria Ressa and the Russian Dimitri Muratov.

The honor is due to the fact that they are “representatives of all journalists who defend this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, the Committee’s president. .

In 2012, Ressa became the co-founder of ‘Rappler’, a company dedicated to digital media for investigative journalism. The Nobel Committee claimed that it uses freedom of expression to “expose abuse of power, violence and authoritarianism” in the Philippines. In addition, he contributed to the documentation of how social networks are used to spread false news, persecute adversaries and influence public discourse.

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa expressed her “excitement” at her Nobel Peace Prize and said that ‘Rappler’, the media outlet she co-founded, “would continue to do what we are doing.” © TED ALJIBE / AFP

His investigations and work surround the controversial management and anti-drug policy of Rodrigo Duterte who, with his campaign to combat drug trafficking, thousands died in conditions of dubious legality, such as unauthorized police raids.

For his part, Muratov, who founded the independent newspaper ‘Novaja Gazeta’ in 1993, “defended freedom of expression for decades under increasingly challenging conditions,” the Committee stressed.

‘Novaja Gazeta’ became a provider of important censored information within Russian society that “are hardly mentioned in other media,” they said. Even six journalists of the newspaper were assassinated since its foundation.

“Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda,” concluded those in charge of delivering the distinction.

Between Ressa’s surprise and Kremlin’s congratulations to Muratov

The first repercussions of the Nobel Peace Prize winners travel down different tracks. The Filipina, after learning of the award, confessed that she was shocked. “I am speechless, thank you very much,” he told Olav Njoelstad – secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee – in a phone call that was later broadcast.

On the other hand, this Friday they spoke from the Kremlin to highlight Dmitri Muratov, his “talent and courage.”

“He is true to his ideals,” said Dmitri Peskov, spokesman for the Russian presidency, at the daily press conference.

He also added, on behalf of the Kremlin, congratulations to the journalist for the important recognition. However, he did not give certainty as to whether President Vladimir Putin will speak to him personally.

With Reuters and EFE