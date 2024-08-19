“We are not real, but our content is.” At first glance, this statement seems contradictory to the basic principles of journalismin which the facts cannot be half-truths, but it turns out that the artificial intelligence (IA) is part of a new initiative that seeks to protect the journalists in Venezuela.

The Chama and the Pana They are two reporters created with AI who clarify in their presentation that they are not real and that they have been created with this technology to help combat censorship in the neighboring country and to report what is happening without endangering the lives of communicators.

To date, according to figures from the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP), eight journalists have been arrested in the post-election context. Most of them were on the street covering demonstrations against the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as winner of the July 28 elections.

The initiative called ‘Operation Retweet’ presents two young journalists who report news from Venezuela through videos. To do so, the Connectas platform brought together a dozen Venezuelan media outlets that together created the initiative to respond to two areas: how to keep reporting? and how to protect journalists?

The first thing is that people “perceive that it is verified information, true information,” Carlos Eduardo Huertas, director of Connectas, tells EL TIEMPO. This need is given “by the stigma that artificial intelligence has,” says Huertas.

He also explains that journalistic work is essential and that the compilation and verification of facts is followed to the letter in order to then assemble them and transmit them through the networks, work carried out by La Chama and El Pana.

What is being sought is to draw attention to how in Venezuela, despite valuable journalism, there is an environment of many limitations and in this case, the use of artificial intelligence is not a fashionable issue, but rather how to use technology to overcome persecution and overcome repression.

In addition to the eight journalists imprisoned after the elections, there are two more imprisoned before the elections, four accused of terrorism, at least three media outlets raided and more than 40 workers fired from the state television, VTV, for posting information about the opposition in their WhatsApp statuses.

“They are asking why journalists are using AI. As is known since the election day of July 28, in Venezuela the persecution and repression against anyone who the government considers does not think like the ruling party has increased,” says La Chama in one of the videos, before an episode in which they recount the deaths in protests and show with figures the lack of transparency in the statements of Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

Protesters run during clashes between opposition members and members of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), over the results of the presidential elections on Monday, in Caracas (Venezuela). (File photo. Photo:EFE Share

Defense of democracy

The Venezuelan case is not seen as a case in which only the country suffers, but rather one that affects the entire hemisphere, says Huertas, explaining the importance not only of this initiative, but also of achieving an environment in which journalism can be freely exercised.

“There are several reasons why it affects us (the region), the first is because Venezuela, through Chavismo, managed to consolidate an ideology that evolved into a leftist ideology that became radicalized and became an authoritarian government that is totally different from an ideology, but that has managed to influence the continent in an important way,” says Huertas.

Many governments in the region have also helped facilitate authoritarianism in Venezuela, “affecting democracy” in other parts of the hemisphere, as well as the system of each country, since the humanitarian issue has also meant an imbalance in the region, Huertas adds.

EL TIEMPO spoke with some of the journalists who are participating in ‘Operation Retweet’‘, who assured that, although there is fear for the integrity of each one, the important thing is to achieve alliances and advance in the mass dissemination of information in times of repression, but also of fake newswhich are mostly disseminated by the State’s communication machinery through networks and media.