Page Six journalists: Birkenstock slippers and Greek sandals became fashionable in the spring of 2023

Page Six journalists have listed the most trendy shoe models that are back in fashion in 2023 thanks to celebrities. The corresponding selection is published on website editions.

First of all, the authors urged readers to pay attention to the sneakers of the Birkenstock brand, in which model Kendall Jenner, as well as actresses Charlize Theron and Reese Witherspoon, repeatedly appeared in public. In addition, sandals through the finger became relevant this spring – most often the stars chose these shoes from the assortment of the K. Jacques brand.

In addition, the paparazzi often photographed influencers in the so-called Greek sandals. Among the followers of the trend were singer Selena Gomez, TV presenter Chrissy Teigen and TV star Jenna Dewan. In addition, the list includes Adidas three-stripe rubber slippers, Havaianas slates and Tkees shoes.

“In addition, celebrities often went out in stiletto sandals from the fashion house Stuart Weitzman. For example, Kate Middleton, Zendaya and Jessica Alba were noticed in them, ”the experts emphasized in conclusion.

In March, stylist Alexander Rogov also named the most fashionable spring shoes for Russian women. According to the expert, shoes with an unusual heel will gain popularity this season.