Lavrov’s Pool Journalists Given US Visas with 40km Travel Restrictions

Russian journalists accompanying Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have received US visas with travel restrictions, reports TASS.

As the agency specifies, the media representatives were issued entry documents indicating that they could be within 25 miles (40 kilometers) of the center of New York. It is noted that Russian journalists have encountered such measures before. In particular, in September 2023, US visas were issued with restrictions to cover Lavrov’s participation in the high-level week.

Earlier, a delegation headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the United States in a flight around unfriendly countries. The Russian Foreign Minister’s plane covered the distance from Moscow to New York in more than 12 hours. The head of the foreign policy department, as the President of the UN Security Council, will hold debates on the topic of “Multilateral cooperation in the interests of creating a more just, democratic and sustainable world order.”